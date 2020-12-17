Andrea McLean suffers mishap with Loose Women leaving cake The Loose Women panellist didn't make it home in one piece!

Andrea McLean was treated to an incredible cake as she bid an emotional farewell to Loose Women on Wednesday.

The panellist, who has worked on the show for thirteen years, shared a look at her epic leaving present on her Instagram Stories. The pink-iced creation was adorned with the Loose Women logo on the side and the words 'Goodbye Andrea!' across the top.

Taking pride of place was a small model version of Andrea sitting behind the panel, complete with a vibrant red top, curly hair and mug of tea, while a mini pair of glasses sat on the table next to her.

However, the impressive cake was somewhat ruined during the car ride home, which saw one of Andrea's arms snap off!

"I sadly didn't survive the journey home. As we didn't go out and there are no bubbles, I'm not legless but I am armless," she joked.

The panellist was treated to an incredible farewell cake on her final day

After giving fans a look at her mini hand on the floor in front of the panel and her arm wedged down the back of the cake, she continued: "Look there it is, down the back! My little arm. Still holding it together like a pro." At least the 51-year-old could make light of the situation after what was undoubtedly an emotional day.

Andrea revealed her arm snapped off during the journey home!

A few hours after the show had ended, the presenter shared her heartfelt thanks to the cast and crew – as well as the viewers.

She said: "I can't believe that's it. Done. 13 years flashing before my eyes in an hour of telly. Thank you to the incredible team at @loosewomen who every day put the show together and make it happen; editorial, production, and crew - you are all wonderful and I'm going to miss you SO MUCH."

Andrea shared this snap from her final day at Loose Women

Turning her attention to her fellow stars, Andrea added: "To the ladies - we will always have WhatsApp so I'm not going far! And to the most important members of the gang, the women at home who have watched faithfully every day, laughing, crying and sharing your stories. I love you and I'm going to miss you like crazy!!

"I'd like to think of this goodbye as 'au revoir' rather than goodbye... Who knows what the future has in store," she concluded. "I just know that sometimes, when the time feels right, you have to leap and hope that you fly..."

