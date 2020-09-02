Brenda Edwards couldn't have imagined she'd have to reapply her eyelashes and change her outfit after getting mustard all over her on Loose Women – but that's exactly what happened in Andrea McLean's latest videos!

The TV star took to her Instagram Stories to reveal how the unfortunate food mishap occurred at the hand of Linda Robson, and documented the messy cleanup process. "So we've just done a live promo of this morning, and this happened!" she said, turning the camera around to show Brenda with ketchup and mustard streaked across her white coat as she ran away from the camera crew.

WATCH: Andrea Mclean Reveals Huge Mustard Mishap On Loose Women

"I need to go and stick my eyelash back on. Sorry, I'm an absolute mess, this is not how I turned up to work today!" she said. Judging from her gorgeous red trousers, matching shoes and flawless makeup (minus the sauce), we'd say she's right!

After returning to her seat at the Loose Women desk, Brenda explained: "Linda squirted me, and she squirted me accidentally with mustard in my eye. It was a nightmare." Linda then joked the cooking mishap could cost her her job: "Do you think they should give me my P45? I don't think I'll ever be back here again." Luckily, Brenda made light of the situation, despite having to redo her entire look minutes before the show began.

Brenda had to change her outfit and reapply her eyelashes following Linda's mustard accident

"I think we should go for a burger after this," Linda continued, to which Brenda replied: "I smell like a burger!" I think it's safe to say the Loose Women panellists will be much more careful with their condiments in the future, especially when they're on TV!

Andrea appeared to be sitting far enough away that she simply watched the chaos unfold and wasn't affected by the sauce. However, she revealed her own food problems at home during lockdown, when the 50-year-old sparked a family debate over how to eat a KitKat. While her husband Nick Feeney simply bit both batons as though he was eating a regular chocolate bar, Andrea broke them in two and nibbled the chocolate off while her son Finlay jokingly ate the whole thing in one, including the foil. At least it's not as messy as mustard...

