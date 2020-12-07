Peter Andre's wife Emily MacDonagh is a keen baker, blowing fans away with her amazing birthday cake for son Theo, four, last month. But despite her impressive skills in the kitchen, we won't be seeing the NHS doctor on The Great Celebrity Bake Off any time soon!

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Peter revealed Emily is such a modest person that she doesn't think of herself as a celebrity. Even with the Mysterious Girl singer's words of encouragement, the mother-of-two is too nervous to show judges Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding her secret talent.

Peter told us: "She should go on Celebrity Bake Off. She doesn't think she's a celebrity and she doesn't realise how creative and amazing she is. She's got my vote anyway!"

Emily MacDonagh has some serious baking skills

Emily surprised son Theo with a windmill-themed cake for his fourth birthday last month. The doctor – who also raises daughter Amelia, six, with Pete as well as stepchildren Junior, 15, and 13-year-old Princess – wowed fans with the impressive creation – and it was all her own doing.

Discussing Theo's intricate birthday cake, Peter enthused: "She's just really creative. Theo is obsessed with windmills at the moment, I thought, 'How are you going to make the sponge turn?' But Emily had a different idea, she created the garden and the greenery with the windmill."

Peter also chatted about the low key celebrations for little Theo. He said: "The birthday was nice. What was really special is that Theo can now understand, he was counting down the days. Four years old is a lovely time. I reckon he will remember the day."

Over the weekend, Emily wowed Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood with her Christmas Chelsea Bun baking skills. We're sensing this could be the perfect way in...

Peter and Emily recently celebrated son Theo's fourth birthday

It's not just her baking that Emily is modest about. The medic joined Instagram earlier this year and has amassed 205k followers, using her platform to raise awareness of the NHS's good work, such as the importance of getting your flu jab done and the Help Us to Help You campaign.

With pride in his voice, Peter said: "I love the fact Emily wanted to go on Instagram as a doctor.

Emily uses her social media platform to shed a light on the NHS's hard work

"That made perfect sense to me. She doesn't want to do the celebrity side of things, she just likes talking about things that are relevant to what she does and I love that. That's using social media for good."

Peter Andre is working with Studio.co.uk on its Christmas kindness campaign, highlighting how the events of 2020 have encouraged Brits to show they care through thoughtful and kind gestures and gifts.

He said: "It's so much better sending a personalised gift, if I spend time on a card, Emily will appreciate that more than the gift I'm going to give her. Maybe it's time to think about kind little gestures and thoughtful gifts, make it really personal this year."