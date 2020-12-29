Sofia Vergara's insanely lifelike birthday cake for husband Joe Manganiello has fans in shock The star was celebrating husband Joe Manganiello's birthday

Sofia Vergara certainly knows how to throw a party, pulling out all the stops to celebrate husband Joe Manganiello's birthday on Monday. The Modern Family actress surprised her handsome hubby with the most impressive cake we've seen in a while – and her pet dog thought so too!

The star shared a series of snapshots from Joe's birthday meal after cooking a homemade Vietnamese feast. But it was the birthday cake that proved to be the real showstopper, featuring a lifelike replica of their chihuahua Bubbles.

In the pictures, Joe was seen holding Bubbles aloft as the pet pooch cautiously sniffed a lifelike replica of himself sitting on top of the cake.

The delicious-looking creation boasted white frosting with abstract blue detailing running along the sides of the cake.

The mini dog replica was clad in a military-style jacket – and Sofia and Joe even dressed Bubbles up in the same outfit to match!

Sofia treated husband Joe Manganiello to an epic birthday cake

The Hollywood couple's fans were quick to comment on the incredible cake. One shared: "Happy birthday Joe!!! That cake is amazing". Another posted: "Rad cake" while a third commented: "Bubbles is wondering who is that on the cake lol".

Sofia and Joe have been spending a low-key Christmas in Los Angeles as a family, alongside her grown-up son Manolo.

Bubbles didn't look quite as impressed with Joe's cake

The curvy beauty previously gave fans an insight into her diet, which is all about moderation with the occasional sweet treat. She told InStyle that she prioritises a big, healthy breakfast in order to kickstart her day properly.

"When I’m on set, I usually have egg white omelettes with wheat toast and avocado with vegetables. When I’m at home, I usually do yogurts with fruit and granola or oatmeal", she revealed.

