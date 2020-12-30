We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

She's the glamorous Australian pop star who's been keeping us bopping away since the 80s, and Kylie Minogue has recently released a new album, Disco, to cheer us up in this tough pandemic.

It's hard to believe that Kylie is 52 years old – she looks incredible for her age and is one of those stars for whom time seems to stand still. So how does she do it?

The I Should Be So Lucky songstress is a huge fan of eating healthily and her clean living is clear to see in her radiant skin and energetic dance routines.

Find out what Kylie Minogue eats in a day below…

What does Kylie Minogue eat for breakfast?

According to The Mirror, Kylie follows the Paleo diet plan, which includes plenty of fruit and vegetables and protein and omits sugar and dairy. The star said: "Paleo is the kind of food I like," adding, "Sugar is not my friend."

Australia's Daily Telegraph also reported that Kylie enjoys toasted bread with goat's milk butter and almond paste for breakfast.

Kylie likes her coffee

Coffee is a favourite drink of the singer too.

She told Vogue Australia: "As much as I have a fairly healthy lifestyle, I am a maniac about good coffee. Australians and specifically Melbournians are used to great coffee."

What does Kylie Minogue eat for lunch?

Not surprisingly, lunch is a health affair in the Minogue household, partly due to the singer's health condition hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar).

Kylie eats super healthily for her main meals

Kylie told Vogue Australia: "I’m not really a fan of junk food (once in a while OF COURSE!) and prefer to stick to a low glycaemic cuisine which suits my hypoglycaemia.”

Back in 2012, the star revealed to the NZ Herald: "For lunch I might have grilled fish with veggies, and if Andres [Velencoso, her then-partner] is in tow, we tend to go a bit Spanish for dinner - and have something like a piece of tuna on a green salad."

What does Kylie Minogue eat for dinner?

Dinner for Kylie will likely be just as healthy as her breakfast and lunch.

The Paleo diet allows meat, fish, vegetables, eggs and spices so we're imagining tasty curries and dishes like salmon and roasted veg. Processed foods are off the menu so no ready meals for Kylie!

One treat the stunning singer is partial to though is a good glass of wine, and has even launched her own wine label.

Kylie told The Drinks Business how she was inspired while drinking rosé in Nashville in 2017:

"While dining outdoors one night, my manager Polly and I were drinking Whispering Angel to cool down from the heat, which got me thinking how great it would be to have my own rosé. I love pale pink rosés and all the associations of the Mediterranean that go with them."

We're with you Kylie…

