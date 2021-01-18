Celebrity chef juniors! 7 talented kids following in their famous parents' footsteps The mini cooks taking over Instagram

They're young, they love to cook and they just happen to have a world-famous chef for a mother or father. Yes, meet the next generation of celebrity cooks - the junior version!

It must be pretty cool growing up with a famous chef for a parent; think about all those delicious meals cooked for you and first-class cookery lessons at home - it's no wonder these star kids are heading for foodie careers themselves.

Want to find out which celebrity chefs have budding cooks in their broods? Read on…

MORE: Jamie Oliver: Everything you need to know about the celebrity chef

Loading the player...

WATCH: Buddy Oliver's first appearance on This Morning

Jamie Oliver's son Buddy

It's no surprise that TV chef and father-of-five Jamie Oliver has a child as into food as he is. Enter ten-year-old Buddy Oliver, who is practically taking over his dad's Instagram page.

Buddy learns how to roll pastry with dad Jamie

Cheerful Buddy regularly joins his star dad in his cooking tutorials on social media and even shares his own recipes with fans. Buddy's hidden-veg meatballs and easy pizzas were a huge hit online.

Buddy is just as relaxed on camera as his father and is a right little cutie, so we see big things ahead for this young man.

MORE: Jamie Oliver's son Buddy unveils dad's genius scrambled eggs hack

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly

The 19-year-old daughter of top chef Gordon Ramsay is carving quite the career for herself already! Tilly, full name Matilda, has made several appearances on TV alongside her famous dad to showcase her cooking skills, and she's even published her own recipe book, Tilly's Kitchen Takeover.

Tilly Ramsay is already building her foodie brand

The entire family have appeared together in Tilly's CBBC show, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, which follows them during their summers at their house in LA, focusing on Tilly making meals inspired by their activities.

Tilly's mum Tana even told HELLO! that she sometimes prefers her daughter to cook at home than her husband Gordon! Speaking about Christmas Day, Tana revealed: "Interestingly, actually the calmest, most easy-going and organised in the kitchen is Tilly, so I'm hoping she'll do Christmas lunch!"

MORE: These 5 foods will help boost your mood in lockdown

Tom Kerridge's son Acey

Michelin-starred chef and TV star Tom Kerridge recently revealed to HELLO! how his five-year-old son Acey is helping him out in the kitchen. "

Sweet Acey is learning cooking skills from his dad Tom

"He's really interested in a job, he loves a job, something to do," said Tom. "He's interested in the process of cooking because it's a job."

"I'm massively going to encourage him to work in the restaurant, just to get that value of work and return – to get that understanding that if you work with something you get paid. Nothing comes for free. He's going to be in a very fortunate position that there's going to be a job for him, whether it's washing up and whether he wants to do it or not!"

Gino D'Acampo's daughter Mia

We all love watching Italian chef Gino D'Acampo rustle up tasty dishes on This Morning, and we're betting it won't be long before his eight-year-old daughter Mia follows in his footsteps.

Mia has already appeared alongside her famous dad in an advert for Iceland and she is occasionally spotted cooking with Gino on his Instagram page.

Gino's daughter Mia demonstrates her baking skills

Beside one snap of Mia mixing ingredients at home, Gino wrote: "To all the parents out there, don’t forget to encourage your little ones to cook #Wiskella…"

Nadiya Hussain's children Musa, Dawud and Maryam

Nadiya Hussain won GBBO in 2015 and often wows us with her bakes and dishes on her social media pages. Now the star is letting her three children, Musa, Dawud and Maryam, loose in the kitchen and they're whipping up all kinds of wonderful creations.

The star posted: "My big boy cooked dinner tonight. One of the few things he gets excited about, he opted for his faves, chicken and potato curry."

We've also seen Dawud's impressive sweet and sour chicken wings, with Nadiya writing: "Next kid to cook dinner tonight. They are already quite confident but this lockdown we would love for them to really own being in the best room of the house! The kitchen!"

Maryam looked proud of her curry

While Maryam wowed us with her prawn curry… Nadiya said: "They are loving making traditional dishes, dishes that connect them to the people they love and miss, so Maryam wanted to make her one her Dhadhas favourite vegetables, so she made a radish and prawn curry."