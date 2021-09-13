Jamie Oliver: Everything you need to know about the celebrity chef Facts about the Jamie Oliver Together star

Jamie Oliver is a regular fixture on our TV screens, from his debut BBC show The Naked Chef, to his most recent series Jamie Oliver Together. After 21 years of being in the public eye teaching the nation how to cook, you would have thought we'd know everything about the celebrity chef, right?

While he has published over 20 cookbooks, launched his own restaurant chain and cookery school, and spearheaded several campaigns, Jamie prefers to keep his family and home life out of the spotlight. Want to know more about him, from his net worth to his wife and five children? Read on…

What is Jamie Oliver’s net worth?

According to Spear’s, Jamie has an estimated net worth of over £240million, which is thanks to his successful cookbooks, television shows and restaurant group.

The father-of-five started his culinary career at the age of 16 when he enrolled in Westminster Catering College, and he got his first taste of fame with a starring appearance in the documentary Christmas at the River Café in 1996, which spawned his very own show, The Naked Chef.

Where did Jamie Oliver grow up?

Jamie was born and grew up in the Essex village of Clavering. His parents are Trevor and Sally Oliver; the couple ran a pub called The Cricketers, which is where the TV chef first learnt how to cook in the restaurant's kitchen.

Jamie went to school at Newport Free Grammar School and he has a sister, Anne-Marie.

Where does Jamie Oliver live?

Jamie lives in a country mansion in Essex with his wife Jools

Jamie, his wife Jools and their five children live in a £6million 16th century mansion in Essex, where they isolated together throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

The 45-year-old calls the picturesque village of Finchingfield home, after moving to Spains Hall. It is located on a 70-acre estate and includes a six-bedroom farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge and converted stables.

Is Jamie Oliver married?

Jamie married his childhood sweetheart Jools, previously called Juliette Norton, back in 2000 and the pair recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

Jools previously revealed that she used to fancy her now-husband when he was a drummer in a band.

During an interview with Made By Mammas, the Little Bird designer said: "He was quite popular so I thought 'I want a piece of that', and he was very cool and the man about town. When I was 18 he asked me out on a date and then we had a courtship for a year and we have never been separated since, never broken up."

Jamie and Jools got married in 2000

Jamie and Jools spent time apart while Jools worked in Tokyo for three months. On Instagram in 2017, the mother-of-five shared a picture of the pile of letters her husband had sent her, which she has still kept.

She wrote: "When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax without fail! These are only half of them. I started reading them and it brought back just the best and happiest memories xxx missing u @jamieoliver."

How many children does Jamie Oliver have?

Jamie and Jools are doting parents to five children: daughters Poppy, 19, Daisy, 18, Petal, 12, and sons Buddy, ten, and River, five. Although Jools has previously revealed that she would love to welcome a sixth child, she made the heartbreaking confession on the Made By Mammas podcast that since welcoming son River in 2016, she has suffered three miscarriages, the latest of which was during the coronavirus lockdown.

The couple have five children together

Despite their privileged lifestyle, both Jamie and Jools want their children to have normal childhoods. However, Jools admitted in the past that it has been hard for her eldest children at school.

She told Red magazine: "I don't want them to be aware of anything, but it's too late: they are. They're not stupid." Jools continued: "I think they find it quite hard at school. It can be a bit awkward if the other kids say, 'Can I get your dad's autograph?' My eldest [Poppy] doesn't like it. If Jamie comes to pick her up, it's just too embarrassing for her. So I do all that."

Which TV shows has Jamie Oliver appeared in?

The Naked Chef first aired in 1999 and ran for three series on BBC2, with each episode focused around cooking for different social events in Jamie’s life, such as birthday parties and romantic dates with Jools.

The chef then moved to Channel 4 where he has presented several cooking shows and documentaries, such as Jamie’s Kitchen and Jamie’s 15 Minute Meals. He even voiced a character on cartoon Phineas and Ferb back in 2011!

During the coronavirus pandemic, Jamie appeared in a new TV show Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On and most recently Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites and Jamie and Jimmy's Friday Night Feast.

What was Jamie Oliver's first cookbook?

Jamie has released many cookbooks throughout his career, many of which are linked to his TV shows. In 2015, Jamie became only the second British author – after J.K. Rowling – to sell more than £150million worth of books.

The father-of-five published his first cookbook, The Naked Chef, in 1999 along with the BBC show of the same name. However, 22 cookbooks are available to buy from his website.

What’s Jamie Oliver’s most recent cookbook?

Jamie’s newest cookbook is 7 Ways: Easy Ideas for Every Day of the Week, which is available on Amazon.

Does Jamie Oliver own restaurants?

The Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group has had huge successes – and losses – since Jamie launched his very first Jamie’s Italian restaurant in 2008. At its peak, there were 42 Jamie’s Italian restaurants in the UK, along with franchises in the UAE, Australia, and Canada among others.

The chef also had a chain of cooking schools and delis called Recipease – all of which closed by the end of 2015 – and a BBQ meat-based restaurant called Barbecoa in London. In 2019, all 22 of the Jamie's Italian restaurants throughout the UK, as well as his Steakhouse Barbecoa and Fifteen closed.

He also previously worked as a pastry chef at Antonio Carluccio's restaurant, The River Café, Fulham and even practised cooking at his parents' pub, The Cricketers.

Why did Jamie's restaurants close?

Jamie's Italian restaurants in the UK closed in 2019

Although Jamie has achieved huge success, it hasn’t come without its difficulties. Jamie has confessed to making some bad business decisions, and was forced to close several of his restaurants after Jamie’s Italian amassed debts of £71.5million, and Barbecoa Ltd went into administration, forcing him to close one of the two central London restaurants.

Talking to Woman's Weekly, he said: "Restaurant years are like dog years, so ten years is a very long time. It’s been a dark time… there’s been not-so-nice darkness."

What campaigns has Jamie Oliver launched?

Throughout his career, Jamie has spearheaded several major campaigns in a bid to help the nation eat healthier and better quality food.

Jamie’s School Dinner campaign and programme resulted in big changes to the food served in schools, while his #AdEnough campaign aims to put a 9pm watershed for junk food adverts on television and online and remove them from public transport entirely.

Does Jamie Oliver have a Michelin star?

While Jamie Oliver is a household name within his industry, he has yet to receive a Michelin star. However, he has nonetheless won a wide selection of other awards.

What other awards does Jamie Oliver have?

In June 2003 Jamie was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours. He has also won two BAFTAs and an Emmy.

