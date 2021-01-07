Gordon Ramsay posted a throwback photo of himself from his early 20s on Instagram as he paid tribute to the late Albert Roux, who sadly passed away on 4 January at the age of 85.

A young Gordon posed for a photo next to the French restaurateur and chef wearing his white uniform and sporting his trademark blonde hair.

The Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares star was mentored by Albert who was co-founder of London restaurant Le Gavroche, which he opened alongside his brother Michel in 1967.

"This was Chef Albert & #thierrybusset and myself in France as a couple of young guns 22yr olds, working our arses off for one of the most amazing mentors I’ve ever worked with. He was hard, fair, passionate and incredibly understanding of what you could achieve if you listen! He told me straight, and trust me I listened! Thank you Chef," Gordon wrote.

Many of the TV star's followers shared their condolences in the comments. "Bet you couldn’t even imagine then what you have achieved," one wrote, and another added: "So sad to see, as an aspiring chef all I can feel is that the culinary world is now missing something we'll never get back, R.I.P chef."

Gordon shared a throwback photo with Albert as he paid tribute to the late chef

Gordon was not the only celebrity chef to pay his respects to Albert, who is the father of MasterChef star Michel Roux Jr.

Jamie Oliver also shared a black-and-white snap of the restauranter and wrote: "Albert Henri Roux OBE ....Rest in peace Chef. Thank you so much for all the inspiration, as a young boy you inspired me to wanna cook for a career."

Albert Roux has died at the age of 85

He continued: "Now you're with wonderful brother Michel Roux with the angels probably having brunch and having a hilarious argument over how to make the perfect scrambled eggs....thank you for what you have given our industry. the young chefs you have trained and fostered will carry on sharing the Roux brothers' culinary love. Bon voyage chef joxxx."

James Martin, meanwhile, described Albert as "a true titan of the food scene in this country".

