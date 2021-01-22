Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's no-yeast soda bread is the perfect weekend bake The celebrity cooks have lockdown baking sorted

If you're bored of making banana bread or sourdough, it's time to try the new lockdown bake: soda bread.

Celebrity husband and wife chef team John Torode and Lisa Faulkner just shared a brilliant recipe on their Instagram page, complete with video tutorial – and it doesn't require yeast!

"Cheesy soda bread!" wrote Lisa besides the video. "Lots of you asking for a quick fix bread recipe. The whole house smells amazing so hope we make you smile a bit on this grey January day!"

WATCH: Lisa and John's soda bread tutorial

It sounds delicious and just the baking project we need to lift our lockdown moods. You really can't beat the smell of freshly baked bread, can you?

Lisa and John's followers were thrilled with the recipe, as one wrote: "Cannot WAIT to have a go at this. Never made bread before, going to now." Another said: "Love watching you two bake, fab recipe, thanks."

Lisa shared the ingredients and method for the cheesy soda bread, which are as follows:

INGREDIENTS

275g plain flour

200g wholemeal flour

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 pinch salt

A handful of grated cheese

300ml yoghurt or buttermilk

150ml milk

1tsp honey

Some rosemary

1tsp paprika

The no-yeast soda bread looks so easy to make

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 200

Mix dry ingredients together then wet then combine

Mix to a dough

Turn out onto floured surface and roll into a ball

Place rosemary on a baking tray then put bread on top

Cut a cross in the centre of the bread

Bake for 30-40 minutes

MasterChef host John also shared a great tip for checking the bread is cooked. He told viewers to tap the bottom of the bread and if it sounds hollow, it's ready. The star advises to let the bread rest for 10 minutes before you rip it apart and eat.

We know what we're doing this weekend…

