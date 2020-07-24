John Torode and Lisa Faulkner's easy courgette bread is our new obsession This recipe looks so simple and delicious

If you're a keen gardener and have loads of courgettes going spare from your vegetable patch, then this recipe is for you. Equally, if you just love courgettes, give it a go.

TV cooking couple John Torode and his wife Lisa Faulkner have shared a new recipe on Instagram, which their fans are going mad for: courgette bread. "If you want to make something a little different," writes John, "This is a real crowd-pleaser. For those with allotments who have bundles of courgettes, it’s a beauty."

In the video, the Celebrity MasterChef star describes the bake as "a cross between soda bread and carrot cake with nuts". He uses a mixture of pistachios and walnuts in his recipe but you can throw in whatever nuts you fancy.

John also educated us on the origin of the word courgette, which is called zucchini in Australia and America. He says: "There's no English word for it. Courgette is French and Zucchini is Italian. Isn't that interesting?"

Try making courgette bread yourself with the recipe below…

Courgette bread

INGREDIENTS

Ingredients for courgette bread

2 eggs

125ml vegetable oil

80g brown sugar (or normal sugar if you don't have brown)

350g grated courgette

300g plain flour

1tsp mixed spice

1/2 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1/2 tsp baking powder

100g mixed nuts

40g raisins

John and Lisa with their courgette bread

MORE: It's cocktail o'clock! Everything you need to celebrate National Tequila Day at home

INSTRUCTIONS

Instructions for courgette bread

Step 1

Grease a 2lb loaf tin

Step 2

Mix the eggs, oil, pinch of salt and sugar together, then mix in the courgette.

Step 3

Mix the flour, mixed spice, nuts, raisins, bicarbonate of soda and baking powder together.

Step 4

Combine the wet ingredients with dry and pour into a loaf tin.

Step 5

Bake for 35-45 minutes at 160 fan or 180 conventional oven.

Step 6

Turn out your cake and serve.

MORE: Party like a Prince! Annabel Karmel's football cupcake recipe in honour of royal birthday boy George