Lisa Faulkner and John Torode share super-easy baked soup recipe - with garlic bread! The John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen stars share cooking tutorials on Instagram

Now we're all back in lockdown with many people working and homeschooling simultaneously, our lunch ideas need to be easy to make and nutritious.

So thank you Lisa Faulkner and John Torode for sharing this delicious-looking roasted vegetable soup with us!

The husband and wife chef team, who present John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, posted a video on their Instagram pages for their simple baked soup – and we're definitely trying this one at home.

Lisa writes: "Honestly, a great lunch and really easy as you just stick it in the oven and any homeschoolers will love the garlic bread on top." One fan commented: "So good I am going to this! Love the cheesy garlic bread."

See Lisa and John's full recipe below…

MORE: The Queen's favourite healthy lunch revealed – and it's so easy to cook

The baked soup with garlic bread topping

Roasted veggie soup with garlic bread croutons

INGREDIENTS

Ingredients for roasted vegetable soup recipe

1/4 butternut squash

1 leek

A few carrots

2 sticks celery

Handful orzo or dried pasta

1 litre veg stock

1 tsp marmite

Pepper

1 garlic baguette

John Torode adds the orzo to the vegetable soup

MORE: The One Show's Alex Jones shares glimpse into healthy new diet

INSTRUCTIONS

Instructions for roasted vegetable soup recipe

Step 1

Preheat oven to 180.

Step 2

Chop all the veg and put in a roasting tin with the stock and tsp marmite cover with foil or a lid and cook for 40 minutes.

Step 3

Take the lid off. Stir in the orzo and cook for another 20 minutes. Slice baguette and bake in slices for 15 minutes.

Step 4

Top the soup with the garlic bread and grated cheese and bake for a further few minutes until melted.

MORE: Why Jennifer Aniston's favourite salad became a Friends lunch tradition