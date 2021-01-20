Banana bread overnight oats! The new lockdown food trend heading your way An easy, healthy breakfast to start your day

We've had banana bread, sourdough and the Christmas cooking craze, gingerbread houses – now the lockdown baking posse are all about overnight oats.

The thing we love about overnight oats – porridge soaked in milk or yoghurt in the fridge overnight ready for breakfast – is the simplicity of it. It's one of those super lazy dishes that tastes amazing for minimal effort.

Instagram and TikTok are currently buzzing with overnight oats recipes and one that caught our eye is by influencer Laura of cakeontherun, who shares many of her oat-based recipes online.

Laura posted: "BANANA BREAD OVERNIGHT OATS. It had to be done! I love banana bread and I love oats, so it’s one yummmmy breakfast."

The recipe certainly looks pretty delicious in the photo and we're dying to give it a try. Laura's breakfast includes porridge oats, boiling water, low-fat yoghurt, banana and cinnamon. Head to her Instagram page for full instructions.

The one thing that did stump us, however, is the 'bread' bit. We're not quite sure where the banana bread comes in as there's no actual flour, but hey ho, it's a catchy title and we still want to eat it!

Laura's followers were loving the recipe too, with one posting: "Love banana bread, got to try this!!" Another wrote: "Oh man that looks so good." A third said: "Been soaking oats with different ingredients for a few years now. It's the best start to my day. This looks fabulasticly good as well."

We're feeling a trend coming on…

