Jamie Oliver's simple Valentine's Day recipe may be his easiest yet The celebrity chef's cheesy recipe looks delicious

Jamie Oliver has given his followers the perfect cooking inspiration for Valentine's Day during the coronavirus lockdown.

With bars and restaurants closed, many couples are planning a romantic night in with a home cooked meal – but it doesn't have to be complicated!

The celebrity chef previously revealed a clever recipe that may look impressive, with its heart-shaped design, but it's much quicker and easier to cook than you may expect.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver Creates Delicious Cheesy Crown For Wife Jools

"I camembert to let #ValentinesDay pass by without cooking up this beauty. I know it's cheesy guys but you'll love it," Jamie joked on Instagram, sharing a video of his delicious pull-apart dough balls dipped in baked camembert.

At the time, many of his followers were inspired to try it for themselves – and several have already been inquiring about how to make the tasty sharing platter for 2021 Valentine's Day.

"Looks amazing," one wrote, and a second impressed fan simply added: "Omg yessss." A third recently asked: "Is this recipe still available? I can’t find it."

Although the exact recipe is no longer available on his website, Jamie has two very similar dough ball recipes consisting of bread flour, yeast, salt and water. To create the romantic shape, the 45-year-old starts by outlining the heart with a layer of dough before surrounding the camembert in the centre and filling in the gaps.

And Jamie's trick for getting the right cheese to bread ratio? Buying several blocks of camembert.

James and Jools Oliver share five children

"As soon as you serve the first Camembert, bake the second one in its box on a tray for about 20 minutes, then decant on to the bread tray, repeating again with the remaining cheese, as and when needed," he explained on his website.

Hands up who's trying Jamie's garlic and rosemary flavoured gooey cheese recipe? We're getting hungry just thinking about it.

Jamie may even whip up the dish for his wife Jools Oliver! The couple tied the knot in July 2000 and are parents to five children: Poppy Honey, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy Bear, 10, and four-year-old River Rocket.

