14 cheap and cheerful supermarket Valentine's gifts: From Aldi to Sainsbury's & Tesco You won't believe these Valentine's Day gifts are from the supermarket...

Valentine's Day is a little trickier this year thanks to the coronavirus lockdown. Instead of perusing the shops to pick out the perfect gift for your loved one, many people will resort to online shopping.

But fear not, there are plenty of affordable gifts you can buy from your local supermarkets – whether you get them delivered or manage to pick them up during your weekly shopping trip.

From cute homeware buys to romantic flowers and decadent chocolates, take a look at Valentine's gift ideas from Tesco, Morrisons, Asda, Iceland and more…

Tesco's Valentine's gifts

One for all the beauty-lovers out there. After all, lockdown is the perfect time to perfect our hairstyling techniques before showcasing our skills in public.

Babyliss straighteners, was £75 now £37, Tesco

Trusty mugs are always a safe gift if you're stuck for ideas, and we're loving this bee design.

Bee mug, £2.50, Tesco

With everyone getting more creative in the kitchen, why not give your special someone a heart-shaped brownie skillet? That's dessert sorted.

Heart skillet, £6, Tesco

Marks & Spencer's Valentine's gifts

Keep it classic with red roses and chocolates – what's not to love?

Roses and chocolate gift, £35, Marks and Spencer

Any Percy Pigs fan would be thrilled to receive this gift hamper, packed full of biscuits, sweets and a soft toy.

Percy Pigs gift bag, £25, Marks and Spencer

Celebrate the evening with a bottle of champagne!

Laurent Perrier Rosé NV Champagne, £65, Marks and Spencer

How pretty is this satin dressing gown? Perfect for lounging around the house during the lockdown.

Satin dressing gown, £35, Marks and Spencer

Morrisons' Valentine's gifts

Did you know that supermarket's sell perfume, too? This cute little Burberry bottle is the perfect size for a romantic gesture on Valentine's.

Burberry perfume, £22.50, Morrisons

Anyone with a sweet tooth will love these mini chocolates which double as desserts.

Lily O'Brien's Desserts Collection, £6, Morrisons

Iceland's Valentine's gifts

Swap the traditional chocolate gift with this pack of ruby Magnums – tasty and pink-themed!

Ruby Magnums pack of three, was £3.89 now £1.94, Iceland

If you can't remember their favourite chocolate flavour or know they love a taste of everything, you can't go wrong with this assorted Lindt truffles box.

Lindt Lindor assorted chocolates, £4, Iceland

Asda Valentine's gifts

This cute cushion is a great way to add a splash of colour to your home all year round.

George Home pink cushion, £6, Asda

Make your house smell wonderful with this heart oil burner, a subtle and timeless gift.

George Home oil burner, £4, Asda

All you need to set the romantic atmosphere at home is a bit of candlelight and this love light.

George Home Love Wire Light, £7, Asda

