14 cheap and cheerful supermarket Valentine's gifts: From Aldi to Sainsbury's & Tesco

Cheap and cheerful Valentine's Day deals from the supermarket. Shop flowers, chocolates and more gifts from Marks & Spencer, Aldi, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Iceland and Asda.
Valentine's Day is a little trickier this year thanks to the coronavirus lockdown. Instead of perusing the shops to pick out the perfect gift for your loved one, many people will resort to online shopping.
But fear not, there are plenty of affordable gifts you can buy from your local supermarkets – whether you get them delivered or manage to pick them up during your weekly shopping trip.
From cute homeware buys to romantic flowers and decadent chocolates, take a look at Valentine's gift ideas from Tesco, Morrisons, Asda, Iceland and more…
Tesco's Valentine's gifts
One for all the beauty-lovers out there. After all, lockdown is the perfect time to perfect our hairstyling techniques before showcasing our skills in public.
Babyliss straighteners, was £75 now £37, Tesco
Trusty mugs are always a safe gift if you're stuck for ideas, and we're loving this bee design.
Bee mug, £2.50, Tesco
With everyone getting more creative in the kitchen, why not give your special someone a heart-shaped brownie skillet? That's dessert sorted.
Heart skillet, £6, Tesco
Marks & Spencer's Valentine's gifts
Keep it classic with red roses and chocolates – what's not to love?
Roses and chocolate gift, £35, Marks and Spencer
Any Percy Pigs fan would be thrilled to receive this gift hamper, packed full of biscuits, sweets and a soft toy.
Percy Pigs gift bag, £25, Marks and Spencer
Celebrate the evening with a bottle of champagne!
Laurent Perrier Rosé NV Champagne, £65, Marks and Spencer
How pretty is this satin dressing gown? Perfect for lounging around the house during the lockdown.
Satin dressing gown, £35, Marks and Spencer
Morrisons' Valentine's gifts
Did you know that supermarket's sell perfume, too? This cute little Burberry bottle is the perfect size for a romantic gesture on Valentine's.
Burberry perfume, £22.50, Morrisons
Anyone with a sweet tooth will love these mini chocolates which double as desserts.
Lily O'Brien's Desserts Collection, £6, Morrisons
Iceland's Valentine's gifts
Swap the traditional chocolate gift with this pack of ruby Magnums – tasty and pink-themed!
Ruby Magnums pack of three, was £3.89 now £1.94, Iceland
If you can't remember their favourite chocolate flavour or know they love a taste of everything, you can't go wrong with this assorted Lindt truffles box.
Lindt Lindor assorted chocolates, £4, Iceland
Asda Valentine's gifts
This cute cushion is a great way to add a splash of colour to your home all year round.
George Home pink cushion, £6, Asda
Make your house smell wonderful with this heart oil burner, a subtle and timeless gift.
George Home oil burner, £4, Asda
All you need to set the romantic atmosphere at home is a bit of candlelight and this love light.
George Home Love Wire Light, £7, Asda
