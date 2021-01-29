Reese Witherspoon's lentil soup recipe sounds delicious – and it's so easy The Hollywood actress shared her cooking tutorial online

We do love it when A-list stars share their personal recipes with their social media followers and Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon just got us excited over a soup.

The mother-of-three took to her Instagram page to tell her fans about her lentil soup recipe, which looks super easy to make and can be cooked in the slow cooker.

Reese said: "Hold on to your onions, folks! Call me old fashion but I REALLY love my slow cooker. Sharing an easy, delicious Lentil Soup recipe. Do you have any good slow cooker recipes?"

WATCH: Reese cooks her lentil soup

The 'onion' comment was a reference to an onion which rolled off the counter during Reese's video tutorial (happens to us all).

In the clip, we see the actress frying up some carrots, onion, celery and garlic. She then adds tomato paste, cumin, coriander, paprika, two cups of green lentils and some vegetable broth. Then into the slow cooker it all goes.

First, fry up some vegetables

"I also decided to add a little bit of sausage, so who knows man?" said Reese. "I'm just going 'off recipe', so we'll see how it turns out."

Reese having a snow day at home

The star's fans loved the sound of her soup, with one posting: "I make this soup all the time. It’s my favourite. I add in garlic, fresh thyme and rosemary. And to spice it up red chilli flakes."

Another said: "Just looked at my poor neglected slow cooker today and thought, I need to make soup!! Thanks for the perfect recipe Reese!"

Reese's new slow cooker

While one follower shared more recipe advice, telling Reese: "Yum! Next time add a splash or two of red wine vinegar when it’s all cooked and grate some Parmesan cheese on top." Ooh, now that sounds delicious.