Morrisons' love heart crumpets are the ultimate Valentine's Day breakfast treat Treat your special one to a romantic breakfast in bed this year!

This year Valentine's Day is all about home comforts, and Morrisons' romantic range provides just that. Priced at £1, the supermarket has launched love heart crumpets in store so you can surprise your special one with breakfast in bed. Sure to score major points across the board, serve up these heart-shaped crumpets alongside a morning brew and you've got yourself a winning start to the day.

A 4 pack of Morrisons' love heart crumpets costs just £1 in stores

The supermarket's Valentine's Day range is stocked with all kinds of themed goodies and as well as breakfast in bed, you can also plan a decadent three-course meal for the evening. Plus, Morrisons is offering up to £11 off premium bottles of champagne so you can serve up your luxury menu alongside a glass of bubbly.

The perfect starter, Morrisons is selling a 6 pack of smaller oysters for £3 so you can live your champagne lifestyle on a shoestring budget.

The supermarket is also selling a 6 pack of smaller oysters for £3

Follow up with one of the brand's heart-shaped stone baked pizzas (£2.89) which are made fresh in-store. Choose from either the 'Meat Lover', a spicy chicken and chorizo recipe, or the 'Veggie Valentine' which includes slow-roasted tomatoes and an aromatic pesto sauce.

The 'Veggie Valentine' pizza is a real show-stopper

As for dessert, you're spoilt for choice! The supermarket has launched Valentines Message Cupcakes at £1.25, as well as a Free-From Honeycomb and Raspberry Slab which is both gluten-free and vegan.

Of course, no celebration is complete without a glass of champagne and as well as selling bottles of Bollinger, Lanson and Moët at a reduced price, Morrisons is offering half-price bottles of Charles de Villers champagne in store – reduced to just £9.99 between February 8-16.

The brand also has a beautiful range of Valentine's Day flowers

If you've left your Valentine's plans to the last minute, make sure to pick up a beautiful bouquet of flowers on your way out. You can shop a single red rose for £2, a dozen red Roses for £5 and a premium dyed rainbow rose for £4.