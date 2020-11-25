Best supermarket mince pies for Christmas 2020: Aldi, Lidl and more ranked

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Mince pie season is upon us! With the second coronavirus lockdown seeing many Brits get into the festive spirit earlier this year, mince pies are flying off the shelves at Aldi, Lidl and more supermarkets.

But where can you shop the best mince pies this Christmas? From bargain options to save money to low-calorie ones (which just means we can eat more, right?), here are the supermarkets you need to visit…

Best bargain mince pies

Money.co.uk found Aldi and Lidl's mince pies were the best value for money

If you're looking for the best value for money, new research has found prices start as low as 13p! When comparing own-brand mince pies, Money.co.uk found Aldi and Lidl are the best places to shop if you're looking to save some pennies – and Aldi's are 4g heavier at 61g.

But if it's a hearty festive treat you're after, then Lidl's Deluxe All Butter versions are the heaviest at 65g.

Collection mince pies, £2.50, Marks & Spencer

Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons also featured on the list, with prices ranging from 15-17p, while Marks & Spencer's own-brand mince pies were the most expensive at 33p and 42p – but still completely affordable for a Christmas treat.

Mince pies with the most sugar

From Christmas pudding to hot chocolates, mulled wine and yule log, the festive season is often packed full of sugary foods and drinks. On average, Brits consume 15 mince pies in December, which is about 3405 calories.

Iceland's mince pies contain the most amount of sugar

If you're watching your waistline, Money.co.uk's study has also ranked the mince pies according to their nutritional value, including how much sugar and how many calories they contain.

Tesco's Finest Mince Pies, £2, Tesco

Tesco's Finest Mince Pies took the top spot with 251 calories, but it still contained slightly less sugar than Iceland Luxury All Butter Mince Pies, which had 24.6g – a huge portion of your recommended daily sugar consumption of 30g!

While most of the supermarket options contained five-six teaspoons of sugar, Waitrose Christmas 6 Shortcrust Mince Pies had the lowest sugar content with four teaspoons or 16g – over 10g less than Tesco! In terms of calories, M&S Collection was at the bottom with 208.

Something to bear in mind next time you go shopping...

