7 best roses with next day & same day delivery for last-minute Valentine's Day surprises

Nothing says love and romance quite like a stunning bouquet of roses, making them the perfect Valentine's Day gift for that special someone. Whether paired with a box of chocolates and a bottle of bubbly for the ultimate romantic evening or gifted on their own, fresh flowers are a timeless way to express your love.

If you’ve left it to the last minute, don’t worry—we’ve rounded up the best rose bouquets available for next-day (and even same-day) delivery. This guide is also perfect for dropping hints—just send it to your partner to make sure they get it right! Plus, scroll down for expert tips on keeping your roses fresh for longer.

How we chose the best roses

Trusted brands: We only included blooms from services tried and tested - and loved - by the HELLO! Online shopping experts.

Arena Flowers Roses © Arena Flowers Red rose plant with pot by Arena Flowers Next day delivery available? Yes - order before 9pm Delivery cost: £4 or free via the app Number of roses: Not specified Extra foliage: No Optional extras available? Yes Delivered arranged? Yes Freshness Guarantee? No This gorgeous living rose plant can be enjoyed then planted in the garden. It's a Valentine's Day gift that, with the right care, can be enjoyed again and again. These beautiful red roses will bud from year to year, reminding someone special how cherished they are each time they flower.

£24 AT ARENA FLOWERS

Appleyard London roses 50 Luxury Red Roses by Appleyard London Next day delivery available? Yes - order before 5.45pm Delivery cost: £2.99 for Valentine’s Day delivery Number of roses: 50 Extra foliage: Chico Palm Optional extras available? Yes Delivered arranged? Yes Freshness Guarantee? 5 days If you’re looking for something with a little more wow factor for Valentine's Day, Appleyard’s bouquet of 50 luxury red furiosa roses is perfect. It arrives with a pretty gift card, filled out by the florist. Th roses arrive semi bloomed, which means they’ll need a day or two in water to fully bloom and look like they do in the picture.

FROM £96.99 AT APPLEYARD LONDON

Post-A-Rose roses Dozen Luxury red roses by Post-A-Rose Next day delivery available? Yes - order before 3.30pm Delivery cost: Free Number of roses: 12 Extra foliage: Fragrant eucalyptus Optional extras available? Yes Delivered arranged? Yes Freshness Guarantee? 7 days Post-a-rose’s blooms are delivered in bud stage so the recipient can enjoy watching them bloom. They arrive in a sturdy gift box and are accompanied by a personal message card, rose care instructions and a rose container.

£52 AT POST-A-ROSE.COM

Marks & Spencer roses Marks & Spencer Blush Rose Abundance Bouquet Next day delivery available? Yes - order before 7pm Delivery cost: Free Number of roses: 23 Extra foliage: None Optional extras available? Yes Delivered arranged? No Freshness Guarantee? No You can definitely file this Valentine's Day bouquet under 'looks more expensive than it is. For only £30 you get 23 beautiful Pink Bi roses - some in bud to make them last longer. This is one of Marks & Spencer’s best-selling bouquets for a reason! £30 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Floom flowers Valentine's Favourite bouquet by Floom Next day delivery available? Yes and same day - order before 1pm Delivery cost: Free over £60 if you join the Floom community Number of roses: Not specified Extra foliage: Tulips, Anemones and Grasses blended with seasonal foliage Optional extras available? Yes Delivered arranged? No Freshness Guarantee? No Floom delivery same day if you order before 1pm, so it's another good choice if you've left it really last minute. This beautiful bouquet comes in three sizes and is delivered safely packed upright in a box. FROM £85 AT FLOOM

Waitrose roses © Waitrose Waitrose Foundation Bright Roses Next day delivery available? Yes - order before 6pm Delivery cost: From £2 Number of roses: Not specified Extra foliage: No Optional extras available? No Delivered arranged? Yes Freshness Guarantee? No Not only are these roses an absolute bargain, The Waitrose Foundation reinvests 2% of the sale back into our supply chain to improve the livelihoods of farmers, workers and their communities. If you'd prefer orange roses, leave a note for shopper when you place your order £5 AT WAITROSE

Interflora roses Luxury Dozen Large-headed Red Roses by Interflora Next day delivery available? Yes - you can even get Same Day delivery if you order before 3pm Delivery cost : £10 for Same Day, £7.50 for Next Day Number of roses: 12 Extra foliage: Hand picked by florist to compliment the roses Optional extras available? Yes Delivered arranged? Yes Freshness Guarantee? 7 days Interflora is the best choice if you’ve really left it last minute, as you can even choose same day delivery for £10. They’re created by a local florist, and made fresh on the day they arrive. They come with a cute card which the florist fills out for you and the packaging is all recyclable or compostable.

£68 AT INTERFLORA



How to care for roses - expert advice

Interflora's guide to keeping your roses fresher for longer is full of helpful tips and tricks courtesy of artisan florist Steve Betts. The brand recommends cleaning a vase with soapy water and a good rinse before adding your flowers to eliminate any bacteria.

You'll then need to fill your vase two thirds full with fresh water and add the flower food, but remember to refresh these every few days. When attending to the roses, you should cut off about 2cm from the bottom of each stem using sharp scissors at a 45 degree angle. Every 2-3 days, you should re-cut the rose stems.

It's important that you remove any foliage which may sit below the waterline as this can cause bacteria to build up in the vase. You'll also need to remove any guard petals from your roses – these are the tougher, darker petals on the outsides. Interflora advises that you keep your flowers away from windowsills, other draught sources and blaring radiators.