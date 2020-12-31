It's New Year's Eve and what better way to say good riddance to the horror that was 2020 than with a delicious tiramisu?!

Top TV cook Nigella Lawson has shared her own recipe for the popular Italian dessert on her Instagram page and added a surprising-yet-pleasing ingredient. Any guesses?

It's Baileys! Yes, Nigella has made the genius addition to the traditional coffee and chocolate pud, and it might be the best dessert news we've had all year.

"My Irish Cream Tiramisù is #RecipeOfTheDay," writes the mum-of-two. "And yes, I know this makes a lot, and we don’t have any justification for party-sized desserts, and yet I feel that I could make pretty good headway with this all by myself..."

Over on Nigella's bio page, the star posted the full tiramisu recipe and told her readers exactly how she came to add Baileys into the dish.

She wrote: "I've long been tinkering about with a bottle of Bailey's, seeing how it could best be called upon in the kitchen, and I think, with this, I've found it. An Italian friend of mine, who makes a killer tiramisu herself, was an instant convert."

Well if it's good enough for the Italians!

Of course, the chef's followers were just as into this recipe as we are, with one commenting: "Oh my goodness me, this looks utterly delicious and has made me want to make one! Yum. Thank you for sharing."

Another said: "This recipe has been my go-to for the last few years! It’s a must at our Italian nights along with pizza and prosecco!" while a further fan wrote: "Oh, let me just go hide in my closet and enjoy this! Hehe."

We might have to make a quick trip to the supermarket to buy ingredients...

