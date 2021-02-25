Nigella Lawson's one-pot pasta is the dinner we all need right now The TV cook just nailed comfort food

After a hard day of work and homeschool, what we need is a comforting supper to fill our bellies.

TV cook Nigella Lawson has just the thing with her one-pot dish of beef and beans with pasta. It sounds so simple, and it is!

"I'm always happy when this is #RecipeOfTheDay," wrote the Nigella: At My Table star on her Instagram page. "It’s a one-pot supper of minced beef with beans (from a can) and pasta, that was a favourite for tea when my children were small, and I still love it. It’s simple and soothing, and just what’s needed right now."

The mother-of-two shared the full recipe over on her website nigella.com, writing: "This comes from the children’s food chapter of How to Eat, but it should certainly not be confined to the Kids’ Menu. It is a de-stressingly easy, fabulous tasting, one-pot meal that provides instant comfort."

The star's Instagram followers were just as taken with the hearty homecooked meal as we are, with one telling her: "This looks like a hug in a bowl: delicious." Another wrote: "I made this yesterday for lunch with spaghetti but no beans; my hubby’s favourite one-pot dish."

We completely relate to one fan who was looking at Nigella's recipes while on a work call. They said: "In a zoom and starving… accepting food parcels now, please add that."

Nigella has been posting all the kinds of delicious meals to help us through lockdown on her social media – a combination of moreish suppers and heavenly desserts. Our heartfelt thanks go out to her!

