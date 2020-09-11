Nigella Lawson shares very controversial pasta recipe – you'll either love it or hate it The TV cook shocked fans with this salty dish

Oh we just love this! One of our favourite TV cooks, Nigella Lawson, has shared a brilliant – yet so simple – pasta recipe with her fans, which has caused quite a stir on Instagram.

Nigella added quite a controversial ingredient into her pasta sauce and we predict you will either love it or hate it. Have you guessed? Yep, it's marmite.

Alongside a photo of a bowl of spaghetti, the star wrote: "So many of you know and love this already, and the rest of you are probably horrified by it: #RecipeOfTheDay is Spaghetti with Marmite. (Australians may obviously use vegemite.) And Italians, don’t shout at me: this comes via the great Anna del Conte!"

Not surprisingly there was a strong reaction from Nigella's followers – both for and against. One marmite fan wrote: "I LOVE this. Love, love, love Marmite," and another said, "This recipe changed my life. I've never tasted anything so fabulous! Also a great hangover cure!"

Nigella's marmite pasta dish

But, to be expected, some were not so keen. "Love everything but the Marmite!" posted one follower, while another simply wrote, "Nooooooo!"

One fan said: "I read in the vitamins and minerals bible that marmite is one of the highest sources of Vit B2. Promotes healthy everything and boosts immunity."

Nigella is a huge fan of marmite pasta

So how do we make this interesting supper then? Nigella writes that she hasn't met a child who doesn't like it!

The cook shared a link to her full recipe, which involves combining butter, marmite and pasta water, then parmesan cheese to finish. It sounds pretty weird but we feel we have to try it. Who's with us?