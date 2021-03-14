The Queen eats a surprising simple breakfast on Mother's Day The monarch's special day isn't quite as one would imagine

It's Mother's Day in the UK on 14 March, when all the mummies across the country get thoroughly spoilt by their loved ones.

We'd imagine that the Queen, being the matriarch of the royal family, is particularly pampered on this special day – a gold tray of breakfast in bed with an assortment of the finest pastries perhaps and a glass of champers? (my kids, take note)

But according to Her Majesty's former chef, Darren McGrady, the monarch has a far more low key way of marking the day and her breakfast is remarkably normal.

Speaking to our sister publication, HELLO! Canada, Darren revealed: "When I was at Buckingham Palace, the Queen didn't really celebrate Mother’s Day.

"She would go off to Windsor for the weekend, but often she would have eggs for breakfast." What a surprise, a simple dish of eggs!

The Queen enjoys a simple Mother's Day breakfast

We do know that Mother's Day is a special occasion for the royal, however, as last year the official Royal Family Instagram account featured a poignant photograph showing the Queen and her mother walking together and smiling.

The black and white picture was taken in 1951, the year before the Queen acceded to the throne following the tragic death of her father, King George.

Amidst the royal dramas currently occurring in the press, we expect the monarch to have a quiet Mother's Day at home with her husband Prince Philip and her new corgi puppies.

Darren McGrady previously told HELLO! how he would prepare meals for the royal's pet dogs.

The Queen is particularly fond of her pet corgis

He said: "One of the things that really, really shocked me when I got a job as the Queen's chef was that I wasn't straight away preparing banquets for kings, queens and presidents. I was actually chopping beef, liver and chicken for the Queen's corgis. I later learned that was one of the most important meals of the day when it came to the Queen."

