The Queen's favourite breakfast cereal will really surprise you! The monarch likes a surprisingly normal breakfast

It's always so refreshing to learn that the royal family are just like us when it comes to mealtimes. For so many of us, breakfast is usually a cuppa, bowl of cereal and a glass of orange juice.

Can you guess what the Queen's favourite cereal is? You'd imagine it's some sort of incredibly posh porridge or home-grown muesli with a sprinkling of gold flakes - but nope, it's Special K!

Her majesty's former chef Darren McGrady spoke of the monarch's breakfast preferences to The Telegraph back in 2015, revealing that she likes cereal, usually Special K, with fruit. Special K is made by Kellogg's and is a combination of crunchy rice, wheat and barley flakes.

WATCH: The Queen's favourite foods!

He also added: "The Queen loved scrambled eggs with smoked salmon and a grating of truffle. But she was too frugal to ever order fresh truffles and only really enjoyed them at Christmas when the truffles were sent as a gift.”

The Queen's cereal of choice, Special K

We know more about the monarch's morning routine from author Brian Hoey, who wrote the book At Home with the Queen.

Brian told People magazine how the Queen wakes at 7:30am. A footman carries a "calling tray" of Twinings' English breakfast tea in a bone china cup and saucer served with milk and Marie cookies, which a maid brings into her room. Her Majesty reportedly doesn’t take sugar in her tea.

The Queen starts her day with a cup of tea

After a bath, the Queen then often joins her husband, Prince Philip, for cereal. We were surprised to learn that cereals and other accompaniments, such as apricots, prunes and macadamia nuts, are kept in plastic containers rather than the finest bone china as you'd expect.

The mother-of-four is said to read the newspapers while she takes breakfast, as well as listening to her vintage Roberts radio tuned to BBC Radio 4's Today program.