Morrisons relaunches their bumper Ramadan Essentials Food Box - and it's just £33! Ramadan starts this week

Morrisons has brought back their bumper Ramadan Essentials Food Box following last year's huge success.

The supermarket store is making it easier for customers to observe Ramadan this year by offering a dedicated food box, packed full of traditional foods for the occasion, which can be delivered to doorsteps across the country.

It includes 29 portions of halal chicken, chickpeas, yoghurt, naan bread, 2kg of gram flour and plenty of sauces and spices. Customers will also receive a large bottle of fresh mango lassi and a gift box of dates.

Ramadan Essentials Food Box is back in Morrisons

Priced at £33, the Ramadan Essentials Food Box can be ordered online via Morrisons food boxes website. The cost of the box includes next day (if ordered before 3pm) or nominated day delivery by courier.

Morrisons introduced the Ramadan Food Box last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, even though lockdown restrictions are easing and more people are shopping in stores, demand for Morrisons food boxes remains strong.

Noor Ali, World Foods Buying Manager at Morrisons, said: "Many of our customers are still choosing to shop online, whether for convenience or because they are still shielding.

Morrisons is a British food retailer with around 497 stores

"Our Ramadan Essentials Box contains products we know our customers love and will help them create tasty dishes throughout the month of Ramadan."

Morrisons Ramadan Essentials Food Box is available to order now from Morrisons Food Boxes website - morrisons.com/food-boxes/box/ramadan-box

