Morrisons' vulnerable shoppers can have afternoon tea delivered for just £10

Meal delivery services have soared in popularity following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, but what if you just want a sweet treat? If you're missing heading to a coffee shop and tucking into a slice of cake or a cream scone, then Morrisons has got you covered.

The supermarket is selling a takeaway afternoon tea that everyone can enjoy – even vulnerable shoppers who are isolating at home.

Despite the fact that COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to ease, thanks to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's roadmap, many people who are considered to be clinically extremely vulnerable will be taking extra safety precautions and spending more time at home.

Luckily, Morrisons has announced that its delicious afternoon tea can be delivered.

Sharing a photo of the sandwiches, pork pies and cakes displayed on a cake stand, the supermarket wrote on Instagram: "Go on...treat yourself! Our Family Afternoon Tea from our Café is available to order through our Takeaway service, or as part of a Doorstep Delivery order if you can’t get to a store.

Vulnerable shoppers can have Morrisons Cafe's afternoon tea delivered

"Each platter costs £10 and serves two. You can order up to three platters, meaning families of 6 can tuck in and enjoy a treat together. Our Doorstep Delivery service is available to anyone vulnerable, shielding or self-isolating, simply call 0345 611 6111 and select option 5 to place your order."

Shoppers who had sampled the treats were very complimentary, with one writing: "These are gorgeous, we couldn't eat everything, we ate some the next day."

Afternoon tea box, £20, Morrisons

Another remarked: "We had this yesterday, it was amazing," while a third added: "Absolutely stunning, me and the wife had one the other day we got it for £1 pound as well as it had been reduced, best bargain from Morrisons yet."

Others, meanwhile, loved the idea of ordering a delivery for elderly or vulnerable friends and family. So how does it work?

After some shoppers voiced their confused about how to order the afternoon tea, one fan replied: "So it’s only click and collect for most people but can be delivered as part of their doorstep delivery service which is their emergency service for the elderly and vulnerable (and anyone shielding), where you need to order it as part of your usual shop (minimum 5 items)."

Alternatively, you can order the afternoon tea box which costs £20 and includes ham and cheese sandwich fillers, all butter sultana scones, sparkling sicilian lemonade and crisps.

