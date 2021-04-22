How Prince Philip broke with convention at royal banquets – and we love him for it The Duke of Edinburgh liked to surprise with his choice of cuisine

The royal family is currently in mourning following the sad death of the Queen's late husband, Prince Philip.

Former palace chef, Darren McGrady, shared his tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh on his YouTube page, talking fondly about the prince's foodie side and the dishes he cooked for him over the years.

One thing that has really surprised us is Philip's choice of drink at royal banquets. We assumed the royal enjoyed a glass of wine, but this was not the case.

Darren revealed: "It wasn't just amazing foods that we served at the palace, but the wines were incredible too – gorgeous wines – but Prince Philip wasn't really a wine drinker. He just liked a beer. He loved his IPAs and really enjoyed those. Even at banquets."

Wow, we did not expect that! It's a wonderful image to picture… all the royals and dignitaries politely sipping their fine wines, while Philip tucks into his pint.

Philip enjoying a beer at a carriage driving event in 1980

Both Prince William and Prince Harry are known to enjoy their beer too, so no doubt they enjoyed a few pints with their grandfather on occasion.

The Queen, however, favours sweet German wine and according to Darren, she likes a gin and Dubonnet. "That's her favourite drink," he said in the past.

The Duke of Edinburgh looks at beer taps inside the Duchess of Cornwall pub in Poundbury in 2016

Darren also revealed a little about Prince Philip's adventurous streak when it came to food in his YouTube tribute.

Darren said of the Duke: "Normally the Queen would be the one who chose the menus for dinner but I think he liked it when he got to choose the menus for his private dinner parties when he was with friends."

He added: "He always went for weird and crazy and different foods. I think just a steak was boring, so he'd say, 'Let's have jugged hare or snipe or teal (birds) or partridge' – all of these different game from off the estate."

Prince Philip with the Queen

Darren revealed: "He'd say 'Let's do a soufflé for dessert', and you'd say, 'Well, would you like chocolate or Grand Marnier, vanilla?' And he'd say, 'Let's do kipper!'"

