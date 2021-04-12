How Prince Philip was 'king of the grill' on holiday at Balmoral The Queen's husband was a brilliant cook

As the world mourns the loss of Prince Philip, here at HELLO! we are fondly remembering a story about the late royal's passion for cooking while on holiday at Balmoral with the Queen.

At Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, the couple were used to being catered for by a team of royal chefs - but on their annual break in Scotland, they enjoyed a more relaxed lifestyle, with Philip often taking to the barbecue to cook for the family.

Her Majesty's former chef Darren McGrady previously said in an interview with Marie Claire:

"Philip would cook out on the grill. He'd come down to the kitchens and discuss what food we'd have: 'Do we have any salmon that any of the family have caught? The Queen's been picking strawberries with Princess Margaret, let's have those for dinner.'"

And according to Balmoral's housekeeper Sheena Stuart, the royal couple liked to host relaxed gatherings for friends and family at their Scottish home.

Speaking on Countryfile, Sheena revealed: "The Duke, he cooks, the Queen sets up the table. There are no staff that come out to serve."

Prince Philip and daughter Princess Anne at Balmoral

We still adore this photograph of the Duke and his daughter Princess Anne preparing the barbecue together at Balmoral in 1972. The father and daughter look so relaxed as they cook their own dinner together – one imagines a welcome change for Philip after months of being served at the palace.

According to The Scotsman, a further glimpse into Philip's love of barbecuing came in the biography, Queen of the World by Robert Hardman, who wrote how the Duke would "relish the prospect of setting up his barbecue in the unlikeliest spots – and cooking anything that took his fancy."

Philip with the family at Balmoral

The author quotes the Queen's former equerry, Sir Robert Woodward, on Philip’s love of hosting barbecues at Balmoral. "He'd lead ashore with all the barbecue kit and the Queen would come later with the salad supplies and all the side dishes.

"He's a brilliant and very innovative cook. If you produced any strange animal out of the sea, he’d prepare it and cook it. You shouldn’t be surprised if you ate an octopus."

