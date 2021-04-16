We have a feeling that if Prince Philip had sat down for dinner with pioneering chef Heston Blumenthal, they would have got on splendidly.

Like Heston, the Duke of Edinburgh had a passion for weird and wonderful foods and liked to surprise others with different flavour combinations.

In a YouTube tribute to Prince Philip, former royal chef Darren McGrady has revealed how the Queen's late husband loved to eat unusual cuisine.

Darren said of the Duke: "Normally the Queen would be the one who chose the menus for dinner but I think he liked it when he got to choose the menus for his private dinner parties when he was with friends."

He added: "He always went for weird and crazy and different foods. I think just a steak was boring, so he'd say, 'Let's have jugged hare or snipe or teal (birds) or partridge' – all of these different game from off the estate."

The Queen and Prince Philip

We absolutely love a detail Darren shared about Philip's ideas for dessert at his dinner parties – and Heston would certainly approve.

Darren revealed: "He'd say 'Let's do a soufflé for dessert', and you'd say, 'Well, would you like chocolate or Grand Marnier, vanilla?' And he'd say, 'Let's do kipper!'"

"Even at breakfast, I think just eggs and bacon were boring. He loved it when you put smoked haddock kedgeree or devilled kidneys on the menu."

Prince Philip, the Queen, Prince Charles and Princess Anne at breakfast together

In the book Dinner at Buckingham Palace, compiled from former royal footman Charles Oliver’s diaries and recipes, Charles wrote of Prince Philip’s culinary flair:

"Breakfast and supper snacks are his specialities. Wherever he goes, he insists on his electric glass-lidded frying pan being packed so that he can do the cooking. For breakfast, bacon, eggs and sausages are his usual raw materials, though he often cooks kidneys and omelettes."

He added: "The Prince is also adept at producing quick, light supper snacks, which he and the Queen often enjoy after they have dismissed the servants for the night. "Dishes include scrambled eggs and smoked haddock, mushrooms sautéed in butter with bacon, Scotch woodcock (scrambled eggs with anchovies on toast) with mushrooms, and omelette with bacon."

