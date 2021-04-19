Revealed: The simple dessert that Prince Philip adored The Duke grew his own plums at Balmoral

Prince Philip was a real foodie – he loved trying all sorts of adventurous dishes and was referred to as 'master of the barbecue' by the royal family.

You'd expect the late royal to favour fine-dining type desserts, but in fact, the Queen's husband preferred a simple-yet-flavoursome pudding which came with a sentimental twist - his own fruit was used for the dish!

In a YouTube tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, former royal chef Darren McGrady has revealed one of Philip's favourite sweets, a dessert called Crepe Islandaise or 'Icelandic pancakes', which he discovered on his travels.

Darren told his followers: "He attended a banquet in Iceland and he loved this dish so much he asked for the recipe and then when he got it he sent it down to the kitchen.

"He was so excited that he'd got this recipe for the royal chefs to prepare. He used to request it for a lot of his dinner parties. It's basically just jam and cream mixed together in a pancake, but it's simple, it's plain, he really enjoyed it."

Prince Philip's favourite dessert: Crepe Islandaise

Darren posted a copy of Prince Philip's Crepe Islandaise recipe in the clip, before showing how to make the dish.

The recipe for Icelandic pancakes

The former palace chef also revealed how the jam he'd use was made from Balmoral plums. "He (Philip) had these plums that he grew at Balmoral that were amazing. Often you'd see him stood there picking these gorgeous Victoria plums," he said.

"The Victoria plums in the Balmoral gardens make the best plums – I know it was one of the Duke's favourites."

The pudding sounds like one of those delicious treats your mum used to make, a bit like a jam roly-poly, and we're definitely going to give this recipe a whirl.

