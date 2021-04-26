Spring Gin Cocktails: 6 easy cocktails to impress your garden party guests

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Calling all budding mixologists! A heatwave is on its way to the UK and with garden parties and outdoor gatherings back in the social calender, it's time to dust off your cocktail shaker – just in time for the bank holiday season.

We might be loving the return of pubs and bars as outdoor venues have finally been able to reopen after months of lockdown restrictions, but if you've ever tried to find a table at one without a booking on a Friday – you'll know that spontaneous evenings are off the cards.

So why not bring the bar home? Whether you're a fan of a citrus twang, or fruity flavours are more your jam, we've created a round up of the very best gin cocktails – so you can impress at all your socially distanced soirées this spring.

Rhubarb Sour

Made with deliciously light Cotton Gin and fresh rhubarb, this premium small-batch gin has a delicate botanical flavour with a hint of vanilla - making the perfect spring cocktail.

INGREDIENTS



50ml Cotton Gin

25ml Lemon Juice (freshly squeezed)

12.5ml Rhubarb Syrup (recipe below)

½ Egg White

INSTRUCTIONS

To make the sugar syrup:

Step 1

Chop 3 sticks of rhubarb into small pieces.

Step 2

Add to a pan with 200ml of water and 100g sugar.

Step 3

Gently heat and keep on a low heat for 15-20mins (until the rhubarb has softened). Do not let it boil!

Step 4

Pass through a fine strainer to remove the remaining rhubarb

To make the cocktail:

Add all the ingredients to a shaker without ice. Shake together for 10 seconds. Add ice to the shaker and shake hard for 15 more seconds. Fine strain into a glass filled with fresh ice. (If shaken hard enough you should have a nice foam).

Pink, Pink Pepper

For a citrus twist, use Bathtub Gin for a zesty grapefruit cocktail that will be sure to impress your garden guests.

INGREDIENTS



Bathtub Gin

80ml pink grapefruit juice

80ml tonic

25ml pink peppercorn honey (recipe below)

Grapefruit slice and crushed pink pepper to garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

To batch make the pink peppercorn honey:

Step 1

Add 1 tbsp pink peppercorns to 100ml honey and 100ml hot water.

Step 2

Stand for half an hour, strain and keeps for 1 week in the fridge.

To make the cocktail:

Fill highball glass with ice, pour over Bathtub Gin, pink grapefruit juice, tonic and pink peppercorn honey and stir gently. Garnish with pink pepper dipped grapefruit slice.

Classic G&T

If you're going to opt for a classic G&T, you may as well make one using Ryan Reynold's co-owned gin brand Aviation Gin. This American gin is the perfect base for a variety of cocktails with juniper in the background and citrus and floral notes in the front. If it's good enough for Ryan...

INGREDIENTS



50ml Aviation American Gin

150 ml Tonic Water

Lemon and Lime

INSTRUCTIONS

Pour a double shot of Avation Gin into a glass filled with ice and top with tonic water. Then gently stir and garnish with a lemon and lime wheel.

Arancia E Miele Sour

Malfy gin screams summer in a bottle, sure to transport you to warm days in the Mediterranean and long Italian evenings, even if travel restrictions mean we're stuck to our UK gardens for a while.

INGREDIENTS



50ml Malfy Con Arancia

15ml Lemon Juice

15ml Blood Orange Juice

20ml Honey

Egg White

3 Drops Cardamom Bitters

Orange Wedge (to garnish)

INSTRUCTIONS

In a cocktail shaker, shake the first 5 ingredients without ice to create a foamy texture. Then shake with ice and strain into a chilled glass over ice. Garnish with an orange wedge.

Lemon Drizzle Gin Mojito

Fragrant and zesty, Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle Gin makes for a supremely refreshing spring gin ingredient – use it as the base of a mood-boosting Mojito and you’re in for a real treat.

INGREDIENTS



50ml Lemon Drizzle Gin

15ml Lemon Juice

15ml Lime Juice

20ml Sugar Syrup

8-10 Mint Leaves

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine all the ingredients in a glass. Churn with crushed ice and then top up with more crushed ice and soda water, before garnishing with a sprig of mint, and a freshly peeled lemon twist.

Raspberry Beret

According to experts at The Cocktail Service, this vibrant, fruity and zesty cocktail is set to be an all-around favourite this summer.

INGREDIENTS



25ml Gin

25ml Raspberry Liqueur

20ml Lemon Juice

6 Raspberries

15ml Gomme

Top Soda

Lemon Slice and a Raspberry (to garnish)

INSTRUCTIONS

Put all ingredients except the soda, into a shake and shake hard. Strain into a hi-ball filled with cubed ice. Top with soda, Crown with crushed ice if you have it and garnish.

Cocktail Shaker, £13.99, Amazon

If you're keen to try these delicious gin cocktails - don't forget the essentials! Many of these recipes require shaking to get that deliciously smooth frothy texture.

