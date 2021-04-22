The Wine List: The monthly wine subscription service EVERYONE is talking about right now

Are you a lover of wine, but always find yourself reaching for the same bottle because you’re unsure which other brands you’d most enjoy? Most of us wouldn’t like to admit, but we could do with a little lesson or two in how to taste wine.

So, it comes as no surprise that The Wine List, a monthly wine subscription offering, is currently in high demand. The company sources wines from small and artisan producers to ensure you get sent unique wine with each order, from regions and grape varieties which you might not have tried before.

How does The Wine List subscription work?

The Wine List offers a unique subscription service where you can opt to receive two, six or twelve bottles of wine delivered to your door each month. Accompanied with your wine will be handy tasting cards with recommended food pairings, access to the ‘Wine Roots’ learning course and members only tastings. How cool!

The free Wine Roots course includes learnings like how to smell and taste different wines, classic wine grape varieties, the impact of the environment on wine grape growth, and ultimately, which types of wine you personally prefer.

The Wine List has been in high demand with vino lovers

White wine subscriptions and red wine subscriptions

The beauty of The Wine List is that you get different types of wine with each delivery. Some might be white wine tasting sets, and others will be red wine tasting sets, or even sparkling. Depending on the subscription that you opt for, you’ll get either wine imported by The Wine List, rarer wines (often less than 500 in UK), and collectible wines.

How to get a discount for The Wine List

Use our exclusive code HELLO40 at checkout to get 40% off your first box, 30% off your second box, and 20% off your third box. This offer is available to new members only.

