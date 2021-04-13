28 fun garden party essentials: From tiki sets to teepees and cool outdoor bars

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

I'm writing this story while sitting at my home desk, desperate to be outside in the sunshine. Ahhh, the joys of spring. And now we can actually sit out in the garden with our loved ones, and the end of lockdown is written in ink in the diary. As we count down the days until all restrictions lift on 21 June, I'm thinking of all the ways we can transform our garden into the ultimate post-lockdown party place. Ready to inject some fun into your back yard?

An outdoor bar for your garden

Yes, we might be able to go to the pub, but you might well get faster service at The Mi Casa Inn.

Wooden bar for your garden, £419.99, Robert Dyas

Tiki bar accessories

I know I might be daft, but fetch me a Hawaiian shirt and whip me up a cocktail because this is just what the doctor ordered. Amazon has some really cheap 'n' cheerful options and this tropical party decoration set includes a table skirt, pineapple fruit sticks, flamingo fruit sticks, medium-sized turtle leaves, hibiscus syriacus, small umbrella fruit sticks and fruit straws. Whart more could you need?

Hawaiian party decorations, £17.99, Amazon

Rainbow picnicware

I'm counting on Marks & Spencer to bring colour to my outdoors this spring with the delightful rainbow picnicware that's in stock right now. From picnic plates to wine glasses, prosecco flutes and gin glasses, this set will no doubt brighten anyone's day.

Rainbow picnicware, prices start at £12.50, Marks & Spencer

Outdoor bunting

Ok, the last time I put bunting up in my garden was when Prince William and Kate got married, but hey, we've got to amp up the celebrations now we can see friends and family.

Multicoloured bunting, £8.99, Amazon

Outdoor teepee

There's just something sweet about a teepee, and they don't have to cost the earth!

Smoby teepee, £197, Etsy

Stylish patio heater

Brrrr, don't let the blue skies fool you. It's chilly out there. A patio heater is a must if you're looking to socialise through the night in your garden.

Electric garden patio heater, £269.99, Amazon

Outdoor igloo

Go big or go home, isn't that what they say? Garden get-togethers night could be extra special in one of these cute transparent globes for the garden.

Astreea igloo, £1299, Amazon

INTERESTED? Get inspired with the best igloos to buy with speedy delivery

An LED ice bucket

I know you don't need it but you want it, don't you?

LED Ice bucket, £22.69, Amazon

Outdoor hot tub

Ok, I'm thinking this would be purely for your own bubble, but an outdoor hot tub would be the perfect pick-me-up after a long day at the (home) office.

Lay-Z-Spa Hot tub, £350, Argos

SHOP: The best hot tubs for your garden

Outdoor pizza oven

We've watched enough episodes of Jamie Oliver cooking in his garden to feel inspired, so now we want a pizza oven on our patio, too.

Ooni portable pizza oven, £299, John Lewis

SHOP: The best pizza ovens you can shop right now

A stylish outdoor speaker

Finding a fun outdoor speaker is like looking for a needle in a haystack, but I think I've found the perfect one. This is the 'unicorn' version of the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Bluetooth Waterproof Portable Speaker.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Bluetooth Waterproof Portable Speaker, £69.99, John Lewis

An impressive BBQ

On that note, a BBQ is a must. I'm dreaming of owning the egg-shaped designs that all the celebrities own.

Big Green Egg MiniMax BBQ with ConvEGGtor, £899, John Lewis

MORE: Don't forget the BBQ tools so you at least look like you know what you're doing even if you've got no clue

Outdoor bubble machine

I can't decide if this is for the kids or for the adults, but a bubble machine could really give your back garden a little bit of a playful factor.

Outdoor bubble machine, £22.99, eBay

Outdoor cinema

Who wouldn't want an outdoor movie night? We've spent months on our sofa watching the TV, now we're all desperate to kick back and relax in the garden and watch some old classics on a projector. Note to self: It probably looks more fun that it really is.

Outdoor cinema, £269.99, Amazon

Pretty outdoor lights

You can't neglect lighting - no one wants to be sat outside in the dark, so definitely check out lots of lighting options online. You could opt for festoon lighting, solar lights, a curtain or even starburst lights.

Fairy lights for the garden, £25, Lights4Fun

RELATED: The best outdoor lights to make your garden truly magical

A chic garden parasol

If you're hosting friends in the garden you want to give them some shade so they don't get too much sun. Opt for a parasol that moves, or even has a built-in sound system. I am rather partial to this rainbow coloured one - if you're having a PRIDE party, voila, you're all sorted.

Rainbow beach parasol, £29, Dunelm

SHOP NOW

GET INSPIRED: The parasols for the garden to elevate your outdoor space

Discoball plant pots

Ok, I know this is pretty niche, and your get-together will still be awesome without it but how fabulous are these handmade plant pots? FYI, technically these are for indoor use only, so you'll need to take them back in the house afterwards, but still: Super cool.

Disco paint pot, from £22, One Hot Paint Pot

Colourful beanbags

Be warned: These might be hard to get out of, but they'll make people laugh when you attempt it.

Bean bag chair, £29.99, Amazon

MORE: Best garden furniture to shop now

Lanterns

The ambience is key when it comes to hosting outside, and lanterns really give your outdoor space class and sophistication.

Colour changing solar lantern, £14.99, Lights4Fun

Outdoor rugs

An outdoor rug will just give your outdoor space a little wow factor and can hide a patio you've not been bothered to jet wash yet.

Outdoor rug, £30, Dunelm

RELATED: More of the best outdoor rugs for your garden

Hammock big enough for two people

Channel your inner bush tucker and get to grips with a hammock in the back garden. And yes, it's all fun and games until someone falls out after one too many vinos. A crash pad could be an option?

Double hammock, £42.99, Wayfair

MORE CHOICE: Cool hammocks to transform your garden into the ultimate summer paradise

DJ lights

These lights move with the music - genius!

Outdoor disco lights, £14.99, Amazon

Pinata

Probably more for the kids, but that should keep them occupied for a while.

Flamingo pinata, £15.99, Amazon

SHOP: Fun wooden Wendy Houses & luxury garden playhouses

Mini assault course for the dog

Don't forget the pooch, ok!?

Agility dog course, £24.99, Amazon

Outdoor table tennis

Not sure where I'm going with this feature but if you want a real party, you can get competitive with a game of table tennis. The one linked below is foldable so you can put it away when you're not using it, or when you get bored of using it.

Foldable tennis table, £79.99, Argos

RELATED: Easy ways to transform a small garden

Paddling pool

When the heatwave comes, you'll be thankful you beat the masses. Trust us!

Inflatable outdoor pool, £114.99, Wayfair

SHOP: Best paddling pools to give kids a summer to remember

Bouncy castle

If you want to really have fun, well, it's as simple as taking off your shoes and jumping on a bouncy castle.

Bouncy castle, £1190, eBay

Have fun and be safe! Follow me on Instagram @LeanneBayley.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.