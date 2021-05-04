The 3 epic margarita recipes you need for your Cinco De Mayo celebration

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Cinco de Mayo is almost here, and we’re ready to celebrate with margaritas, mojitos, and a ton of Mexican grub.

Although Cinco festivities will still look a bit different than they did pre-pandemic, things are opening back up around the world now that vaccines are more readily available, which means there’s more fun to be had than we were cooped up in our homes this time last year.

Whether you’re grabbing a bite to eat out on the town, or picking up food to enjoy at your own Cinco celebration at home, there are a few things you need to take your fete up a notch.

Having margarita recipes on hand is key, as is making sure you have a few things to bring your celebration to life, like margarita glasses, cocktail-making tools, and even a margarita maker to help speed up the cocktail-making process.

We’ve got you covered on all of that - and tracked down a few Cinco must-haves on Amazon.

We also found a Margarita Cocktail Kit, which comes complete with recipe cards, a shaker and jigger set, two glasses, and a citrus press, and a tin of lime-infused rimming margarita salt.

As for the cocktails, we chose three of our favorites for the discerning tequila drinker who likes a cocktail that packs a punch.

If you can’t find the specific alcohol brands below, you can swap it out with a tequila and/or hard seltzer brand that you love for a similar result. And if you don't feel like heading to the store to grab your ingredients but have liquor and wine delivery service Drizly available in your area, consider ordering from there instead. It will be at your doorstep in hours.

Take a peek at our favorite margarita recipes below!

Don Julio Blood Orange Margarita

Don Julio Blood Orange Margarita

A squeeze of blood orange juice into a margarita is not something you’d probably expect, but it’s absolutely worth a try. It gives a slight sweetness to the cocktail that is complemented well by the salt rim on the glass - and it’s delicious.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

1 oz Fresh Mexican Lime Juice

2 oz Fresh Blood Orange Juice

1 bar spoon superfine sugar

Salt for rim

Preparation:

1. Rim a chilled rocks glass with salt.

2. Combine Tequila Don Julio Blanco, fresh Mexican lime juice, fresh blood orange juice, and superfine sugar into a cocktail shaker over ice. Shake well.

3. Strain contents into the salt-rimmed rocks glass over fresh ice.

4. Garnish with dehydrated blood Orange and Mexican lime wheels.

Pompette-a-Rita

Pompette-a-Rita

This margarita is super easy to make with just a few ingredients. If you love a hint of heat in your margaritas, we highly recommend garnishing it with jalapeños.

Ingredients:

6oz Pompette Lemon Mint

1oz Tequila

Squeeze of fresh lime juice

Ice

jalapeño slices

Preparation:

1. Pour the Pompette, Tequila, and fresh lime juice over ice into a salt-rimmed glass.

2. Garnish with fresh jalapeño slices (optional)

1800 Tequila Verde Vibes Margarita

1800 Tequila Verde Vibes Margarita

This is a refreshing margarita that’s perfect for spring. It’s light, with a hint of heat, and the celery gives it a slight tangy twist.

Ingredients:

2 oz. 1800 Silver

¾ oz. fresh lime juice

¼ oz. jalapeño juice

2 dashes celery bitters

Preparation:

1. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake thoroughly.

2. Strain into a rocks glass and garnish with a salt rim and a jalapeño slice.