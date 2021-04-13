TikTok's smoothie bowl is the healthy breakfast hack you need

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

As summer approaches, it's time to say goodbye to our hot cup of coffee and hearty bowl of porridge and say hello to an iced latte and refreshing fruit smoothie. If you're looking for a fun new smoothie recipe to try out in the mornings, we have been loving the viral TikTok smoothie bowl trend.

These bowls are a quick and delicious way to get in lots of nutrients you need to start your day off in the best way possible. They are way more fun than a regular fruit smoothie, as you can add lots of different toppings to keep them exciting, not to mention they are super aesthetically pleasing. Healthy and insta-worthy? It’s a yes from us.

Smoothie bowls are a great way to experiment with toppings

Tropical smoothie bowl recipe

INGREDIENTS

1 frozen banana

1/2 cup of frozen strawberries

1/2 cup of frozen mango

1/2 cup of any milk of your choice

1 tablespoon of honey

A handful of coconut flakes

A handful of granola

Any fruit of your choice for toppings

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Start off by prepping your toppings. Cut up any fruit of your choice and grab your favourite granola, coconut flakes and honey from the cupboard.

Step 2

Add your frozen banana, strawberries and mango to a blender followed by any milk of your choice. Blend the ingredients until they are all combined and have reached an ice-cream-like consistency.

Step 3

Use a spoon to help pour the mixture from the blender into your favourite bowl.

Step 4

Add your toppings to the mixture and your breakfast is ready to enjoy.

