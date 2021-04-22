We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We love a good kitchen hack to make our lives that little bit easier and this one is pretty fantastic.

Home organisers Life in Jeneral just shared the coolest trick for draining pasta on their Instagram page, and we feel it will go viral pretty quick.

They posted: "Life hack you need to know. Have you been using your strainer wrong? I was too!! I learned this trick and now I can’t go back! Is your mind blown too?"

In the clip, we see a woman draining pasta by taking a strainer and placing it into the saucepan. She then presses it on the pasta and tips both pans upside down in the sink to dram. It's so obvious, yet this idea has never occurred to us.

Others were just as impressed with us, with one follower writing: "WHAT this is incredible," while another said, "MIND BLOWN! I've been doing this wrong forever."

A third fan posted: "I can’t believe I never thought of it that way!!" and another wrote: "Wow! Everyone needs this hack!"

And there's a further hack to try as a follower suggested: "OR cook the pasta in the strainer in the bowl and then just lift the strainer out. Voila!" "Genius," replied Life in Jeneral.

Just the other day, HELLO! reported on the new TikTok smoothie bowl trend, which we're loving for breakfast inspiration.

The bowls are a quick and delicious way to get in lots of nutrients you need to start your day off in the best way possible. They are way more fun than a regular fruit smoothie, as you can add lots of different toppings to keep them exciting, not to mention they are super aesthetically pleasing.

