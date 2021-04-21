TikTok's garlic bread recipe is perfect for alfresco dinner parties

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The warm weather is here, lockdown is easing and we are all starting to enjoy delicious dinners in the garden with family and friends. We don't know about you, but nothing screams summer to us like some fresh pasta and a piece of garlic bread accompanied by an ice-cold glass of wine.

If you are wanting to step your garlic bread up a notch, why not try out this viral TikTok recipe? It has racked up millions of views over on the popular social media app, and it's not hard to see why. This simple recipe will have your loved ones begging you to invite them round for dinner, just try not to eat it all before they get there!

This simple recipe is quick and delicious

INGREDIENTS

One loaf of ciabatta bread

6-8 cloves of garlic

200 grams of butter

100 grams of finely grated parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons of finely chopped parsley

A handful of parmesan cheese to top

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Finely dice your garlic cloves into small chunks using a knife or a garlic press.

Step 2

Measure your butter out into a bowl and mix in the finely chopped garlic.

Step 3

Add your parmesan cheese and parsley and mix everything together until it is all fully combined.

Step 4

Cut your loaf of ciabatta bread in half and spread an even layer of garlic butter on each side.

Step 5

Bake the bread in the oven for 10-12 minutes at 200°c until it is golden brown.

Step 6

Sprinkle over a handful of parmesan cheese and chop the loaf into slices to enjoy.

