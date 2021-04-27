TikTok's 3-ingredient crème brûlée recipe is the best dessert for dinner parties

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

As lockdown continues to ease, we are all starting to look forward to having friends and family round for dinner this summer. However, as exciting as this may be, throwing a dinner party can be somewhat stressful with lots to prepare and many dishes to keep an eye on.

RELATED: Spring Gin Cocktails: 6 easy cocktails to impress your garden party guests

But have no fear, as this 3-ingredient crème brûlée recipe that has gone viral on TikTok is a super simple way of impressing your guests. It is so easy to prep, meaning that you can focus on all the fun stuff, like choosing the wine for the evening and sampling the pre-dinner snacks!

This recipe is so delicious and simple

MORE: This burrata salad recipe is perfect for sunny weekend barbecues

3-ingredient crème brûlée

Serves 1

INGREDIENTS

½ a cup of vanilla ice cream

1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon of granulated sugar

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Scoop your ice cream into a microwave-safe bowl and heat for 30 seconds or until completely melted. Leave to cool for 5 minutes.

Step 2

Add the egg yolk into the melted ice cream and whisk until everything is fully combined and the mixture is smooth.

Step 3

Pour the mixture into an oven-safe ramekin and place the ramekin into a baking dish. Fill the dish with boiling water until it comes halfway up each side of the ramekin.

Step 4

Bake for 40-50 minutes at 160°c. The crème brûlée should be set but still jiggly in the centre. Allow to cool and then remove the ramekin from the dish and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Step 5

Remove the ramekin from the fridge 30 minutes before adding the sugar on top to allow it to reach room temperature.

Step 6

Sprinkle your sugar on top and using a kitchen blowtorch, torch the sugar until it gives a crispy top to your dessert.

Don't forget: Ramekin dishes!

Set of 6 ramekin bowls, £20.99, Amazon

DISCOVER: This pasta hack will blow your mind - we're not joking

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.