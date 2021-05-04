The Queen launches new gin – here's how to serve it The perfect summer cocktail incoming…

Buckingham Palace has just launched a new sloe gin in time for summer – and it sounds delicious. The Queen's latest tipple is made from hand-picked whole sloe berries steeped in Buckingham Palace Gin, which caused a sell-out when it launched last June.

The Royal Collection Trust's (RCT) fruity new version of the gin costs £30 for a 50cl bottle and will be available in stores and exclusively on their website.

Boasting a "unique and intense" flavour, the gin features notes of cloves and marzipan, giving it a medium sweet taste with added bitterness from citrus fruits.

Buckingham Palace has launched a new sloe gin

Launched in 2020, the hugely popular Buckingham Palace Gin is infused with botanicals from the Palace garden including lemon verbena, hawthorn berries, bay leaves and mulberry leaves. Royal fans rushed to buy the exclusive drink at the time, sparking a sell-out.

All profits from sales of the sloe gin go to The Royal Collection Trust, a registered charity, and help fund the care and conservation of the Royal Collection, and the promotion of access and enjoyment of the Collection through exhibitions, publications, loans and educational programmes.

If you fancy drinking like the Queen this summer, try the RTC's royal cocktail serving suggestion below...

Drink like the Queen with this Slow Royal cocktail

Sloe Royale cocktail

INGREDIENTS

25ml of Buckingham Palace Sloe Gin

Champagne or sparkling wine

Fresh berries

Orange peel (optional)

METHOD

Step 1

Pour a 25ml of Buckingham Palace Sloe Gin into a fluted glass

Step 2

Top up with champagne (if you're feeling flush) or sparkling wine

Step 3

Add a selection of fresh berries and a slice of orange peel to serve. Enjoy!

Buckingham Palace Sloe Gin, 26% abv can be purchased online from rct.uk/shop. UK delivery only.

