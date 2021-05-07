Sarah Jessica Parker launches new wine and the SATC girls would approve Carrie would be all over this

Two things we love in life: actress Sarah Jessica Parker and wine! And now the two have come together in one perfect partnership.

Friday 7 May is International Sauvignon Blanc Day, which is also the day that the ever-stylish SJP releases the second vintage of her award-winning wine Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker.

Sex and the City star Sarah first launched her wine brand in September 2019, which sold out within months and featured in Wine Spectator's 'most exciting' Top 100 Wines of 2020 - so we're excited to taste her new offering.

"It was a real treat to be able to further immerse myself in the winemaking and blending process with my Invivo X, SJP partners Tim and Rob, for our second vintage of our much-loved Sauvignon Blanc" said Sarah.

She added: "We will certainly be toasting to all of our customers and thanking them for all of their support with a special glass this year this International Sauvignon Blanc Day."

Actress Sarah's wine brand has seen huge success

Sarah and her fellow SATC characters Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha were famous for sipping on Cosmopolitan cocktails in New York bars, and we're sure the ladies would be into a sophisticated glass of vino too.

Check out online retailers such as wine.com and vinporter.com for SJP's 2020 vintage, coming soon.

