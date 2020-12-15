Find out what Christmas drink you should be sipping based on your star sign

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Star signs, or Zodiac signs, are said to reveal a person's characteristics and preferences according to astrology, but how do they impact your Christmas dinner?

With so many delicious drinks available during the festive season, from mulled wine to espresso martinis, it can be hard to make a decision.

Online cake shop Jackandbeyond.com has teamed up with PsychicWorld to reveal which Christmas drink each zodiac sign should enjoy with their meals this year! See what tipple should be sipping...

Aries will love a cranberry mimosa this Christmas, the research found

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

According to Jackandbeyond.com, Aries' drink of choice should be cranberry mimosas. Not only do they have that traditional cranberry flavour, but the red colouring is perfect for matching their festive table decorations (not to mention their fiery tempers!)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

For calm and collected Taureans, Baileys on ice will help to maintain serenity.

Taureans will have a glass of smooth Baileys in hand over the festive period

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Buck's fizz is fitting for a Geminis flitting and sociable personalities. And the best part? Nobody can pass judgement for pouring a glass for your Christmas breakfast!

Cancer (June 21 – July )

Everyone loves a warming mug of mulled wine! Cancer, who are supposedly the ‘mothers’ of the zodiac signs, will love this homely and comforting drink.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leos may reach for a more unusual Christmas drink, according to the research. A glass of Italian liqueur Limoncello is perfect for their vivacious characters, while those feeling adventurous can whip up a lemon-inspired cocktail.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Made up of bitter vodka, strong coffee and sweet cream, a White Russian will suit Virgos, who are known for being logical, practical and a bit of a perfectionist.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

As connoisseurs in everything they do, a Libra will know that white wine matches turkey perfectly. JackandBeyond.com recommends a good Sauvignon Blanc – it's popular all year round, so why change your choice of drink on Christmas Day?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

If you're not a Scorpio, you'll wish you were after hearing their preferred festive drink is an espresso martini – yum! In line with their passionate and calculated characteristics, the intense flavour will satisfy their cravings.

Snowballs are the drink of choice for Pisces

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius should stock up their drinks cabinet with sherry! The aperitif or after-dinner dessert wine is often associated with Christmas – so you can't really go wrong.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Everyone knows that long stretch after Christmas lunch when your tummy is full and the fire is on – the perfect time to sip on a strong brandy for Capricorns! We're feeling merry just thinking about it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It hasn't been a conventional year, so why opt for a conventional drink? For something a bit different, Aquarians should sip on a Tia Maria, or turn it into a cocktail, the research suggests.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love Advocaat, lemonade and a squeeze of fresh lime juice? Hopefully, Pisces will be answering 'yes' and getting lost in their imagination as they enjoy a Snowball cocktail this Christmas.

