Amanda Holden's 50th birthday cake is beyond our wildest dreams

Amanda Holden pulled out all the stops for her 50th birthday! Marking the milestone in style, the Britain's Got Talent judge showed off her show-stopping cake – which she suggested took 1000 hours to make!

Standing on the tabletop of her kitchen counter, Amanda's four-tiered creation was almost as tall as she is. It was decorated with green and gold icing and stunning wild flowers which added pops of red, purple and pink.

"This amazing cake was handmade by @maryvermaak EVEN THE FLOWERS AND FOLIAGE 1000 hours," Amanda wrote, followed by several love hearts.

Have you ever seen a more incredible cake? The Heart Radio star likely shared it with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters Lexi and Holly – although we're not sure how she could bring herself to cut into it.

Amanda also posed on top of another big cake in a new snap she shared on her big day. Wearing a sparkling plunging jumpsuit, she sweetly captioned it: "How did this happen! Half a century... time flies... Thank you for all your kind & loving messages today... my husband Chris and my gorgeous girls have spoiled me rotten and it's still going.

"My friends have sent the most hilarious messages & presents and made this day extra special... I can't wait to celebrate in a HUGE way when we can... I'm 50 all year and all year we're gonna party. Hang on to your loved ones. It's nearly over."

She was quickly inundated with messages from wellwishers, including her Heart co-star Ashley Roberts who wrote: "Happy Birthday Sister!!!" Her stylist Karl Willett added: "Yasssssssss your a very special person in my life... love you," while Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins commented: "Happy Birthday!!! Loads of love."

Amanda will likely be looking forward to celebrating her birthday with her friends like she did last year. In 2020, the TV star enjoyed a joint birthday dinner with close friend Lisa Faulkner, with photos showing the pair tucking into two different types of cake – one covered with lime-green icing and flavoured with dark chocolate, white chocolate and cardamom, and the other a cream sponge with pink macaroons.

