It wouldn't be a Saturday night without the stunning Amanda Holden gracing our screens in yet another iconic outfit. The Heart Radio presenter dazzled fans on BBC's latest talent show, I Can See Your Voice, donning a daring thigh-split dress from luxury Australian designer Toni Maticevski.

Looking glamorous as ever, the style icon paired the sultry sparkling number with a pair of strappy René Caovilla heels to elongate her legs. Looking effortlessly chic on her Instagram stories, the star wowed her 1.7 million followers as she showcased her look.

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts in gorgeous leather dress

Keeping her hair and makeup understated, the 50-year-old wore her sleek blonde hair down, and a natural glam makeup look to compliment the statement cocktail dress.

The star even lip-synced to a rendition of 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow', before causing fellow judges Alison Hammond, Louise Redknapp, and Jimmy Carr to burst into laughter when she deliberately sang badly once her backing track stopped.

Amanda had the judges and audience in fits of laughter

Just like the Duchess of Cambridge, Amanda is a serial outfit repeater and it's not the first time the star has donned the stunning plum dress. The star was spotted in January this year wearing the exact same outfit – even down to the accessories! We love to see stars re-wearing their iconic gowns and championing sustainable fashion choices.

Fans went wild for the BGT judge's elegant glam, with one commenting: "You look like a Barbie in that dress Amanda. Stunning", whilst another sweetly shared: "What an icon. Love the dress."

The star has rocked the exact same outfit before

Paired with strappy sandals, a nude clutch and minimal statement accessories - we think Amanda's Saturday night look makes for the perfect wedding guest ensemble.

