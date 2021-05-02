David Tennant and wife Georgia treat son to unbelievable Zelda themed birthday cake Fans are obsessed with Wilfred's birthday treat

Celebrity couple Georgia Tennant and David Tennant might prefer to keep their children's faces off social media, but the pair certainly like to share the spectacular birthday cakes they treat the family to.

READ: David Tennant seen in very rare photo with daughter Birdie at storytime

Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, mother-of-five Georgia shared a photo of her son Wilfred's 8th birthday cake. Admitting she was unsure about the Zelda-inspired creation, Georgia wrote: "If you know, you know. (and I don't)".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Georgia Tennant reveals daughter Birdie's new talent

The cake, handmade by professional cake designer Cakes By Robin was a delicious multi-layer sponge covered in vibrant green icing and carefully crafted tree-like characters inspired by the popular video game The Legend of Zelda.

Fans were quick to pick up on the incredible creative fondant characters that sat on top of the nature-themed cake holding maracas – with many describing it as a "work of art".

Fans couldn't believe how detailed the birthday cake was

The London-based bespoke cake company is a favourite amongst celebs and for good reason – Cakes By Robin has over 10k followers on Instagram and boasts an impressive number of five-star reviews.

Upon seeing the post, fans took to the comments to share their love for the baked masterpiece and to wish Wilfred a happy birthday.

One wrote: "An incredible cake for an equally incredible young man! Happy birthday to him", whilst another shared their love for the Zelda themed treat, commenting: "Yessss a Legend of Zelda cake! Happy Birthday! Gotta find some korok seeds…"

RELATED: David Tennant and wife Georgia treat daughter to unbelievable aquatic birthday cake

MORE: David Tennant's daughter showcases artistic skills with epic makeover

Korok seeds are an item that can be obtained in the popular video game – we're with you Georgia, we don't get it, but we love it!

David Tennant has a very close bond with his children

Doctor Who star David and his wife Georgia have been married since 2011 and together share five children. They are parents to nine-year-old Olive, seven-year-old Wilfred, Doris, six, and Birdie. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

Wishing Wilfred a very Happy 8th Birthday! Can we have a slice?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.