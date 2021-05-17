Picnic-date ready! Nasty Gal launches a tote bag for your wine 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Nasty Gal has launched something for all al fresco fans - a wine tote bag. For your picnic catch-ups you can now grab your favourite tipple and you’re all set to go. Available in beige or black, the wine-bottle shaped tote bag looks great teamed with anything and everything, so you can wear it all the damn time. Your picnic game just got major - just check out influencer Tara Maynard rocking hers.

Photo: Tara Maynard via NastyGal

Designed, sourced and made in the UK, these wine tote bags might just be your new picnic saviour. Well, when the weather plays game.

Wine tote bag, £8.40, Nasty Gal

According to Nasty Gal's research, there has been a x5 year on year increase in searches for picnic baskets. Plus, searches for plastic wine glasses have increased +196% vs last year.

What's more, searches for romantic picnic ideas are up +319% vs last year, and searches for wine for a date are up +127% vs last year proving that singletons are making up for lost time!

‘Stop and Smell the Rosé’ totes are available in two colourways, black and canvas and cost £8.40 thanks to a special promotion on right now (RRP price £12).