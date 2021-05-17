﻿
wine-tote

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Picnic-date ready! Nasty Gal launches a tote bag for your wine 

We never knew we needed a tote bag just for our wine, but now we do… 

Leanne Bayley

Nasty Gal has launched something for all al fresco fans - a wine tote bag. For your picnic catch-ups you can now grab your favourite tipple and you’re all set to go. Available in beige or black, the wine-bottle shaped tote bag looks great teamed with anything and everything, so you can wear it all the damn time. Your picnic game just got major - just check out influencer Tara Maynard rocking hers. 

tara-may

Photo: Tara Maynard via NastyGal 

Designed, sourced and made in the UK, these wine tote bags might just be your new picnic saviour. Well, when the weather plays game. 

wine-tote

Wine tote bag, £8.40, Nasty Gal 

SHOP NOW

According to Nasty Gal's research, there has been a x5 year on year increase in searches for picnic baskets. Plus, searches for plastic wine glasses have increased +196% vs last year. 

What's more, searches for romantic picnic ideas are up +319% vs last year, and searches for wine for a date are up +127% vs last year proving that singletons are making up for lost time!

‘Stop and Smell the Rosé’ totes are available in two colourways, black and canvas and cost £8.40 thanks to a special promotion on right now (RRP price £12).

