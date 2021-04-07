10 best hammocks to transform your garden into the ultimate summer paradise

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Treat yourself to a slice of paradise this summer! These boho hammocks will certainly add a touch of luxury to your garden. While we might not find ourselves beachside in Bali, that doesn't mean we can't kick back and relax with a cocktail in hand and a sunset on the horizon.

Amazon, Not on the High Street, Wayfair and more are selling a wide range of garden hammocks, adorned in everything from classic seaside stripes to bohemian fringing – and we want them all. Bring the summer holidays home this year – once you've strung up the best seat in the house, stick on your favourite Spotify playlist, grab an ice-cold bevvy and pretend you're sunning it up in the south of France.

RELATED: 14 of the best outdoor rugs to bring style to your garden this summer

Personalised Hammock, £80, Not on the High Street

Create a bespoke hammock by adding a personalised message of your choosing. Perfect for sun worshippers, this design has been created in the Brazilian style, using heavyweight cotton for a seriously soft and comfortable feel. Each end has been finished with a wooden spreader bar that keeps the fabric taut and open, plus this hammock includes a metal stand that can be assembled in moments, allowing you to move or position it about the garden with ease.

SEE: 15 celebrities with epic outdoor living rooms: Mrs Hinch, Kylie Jenner, Christine Lampard and more

Striped Hammock, £24.99, Amazon

This swing bed is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and you can shop it in four other colours. Arriving in a travel bag, you'll be able to attach it between trees or bring it on your camping trips during the summer.

MORE: Best BBQ tools 2021: 14 best BBQ essentials for this summer

Wooden Hammock with Arc Stand, £250, Wilko

Pretty and practical, we're loving Wilko's extra-large hammock which comes with an elegant curved arc stand.

Double Hammock, £105, Amara

Amara's double hammock is already flying off of the shelves! Available in a soft neutral shade, it also comes in a rich burgundy hue. If you're not a fan of DIY, make sure to combine this hammock with a matching stand, which is sold separately on the brand's website.

Bregnac Hammock, £47.50, La Redoute

How stunning is this classic beachy hammock! Reduced to £47.50, it's clearly worth the price as one happy customer wrote:

"I bought the Bregnac Hammock couple of weeks ago and we're absolutely in love! It has brightened our days & brought so much joy under the current COVID19 restrictions. Additionally, the ladies in Customer Care are worth their weight in gold, they're understandably under pressure but always helpful & positive - thank you La Redoute!"

Cotton Hammock with Stand, £249.99, Wayfair

The perfect centrepiece for your porch or patio, this simple and minimalist hammock features wooden stretcher bars and heavy-duty hanging loops to ensure sturdy support throughout the summer.

Blue Hammock, £85, Not on the High Street

Transport yourself to the beach with this beautiful tasselled hammock. Available in a seasonal sea breeze shade, the birchwood spreader bars make it easier to get in and out of, as well as enabling the hammock to dry faster if it gets wet. Use the loops at either end for hooking onto tree branches or set up the hammock stand.

Travel Hammock, £44.95, Not on the High Street

Ideal for adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts, this durable, compact and hard-wearing hammock holds up to 100kg and can be hung in the trees under the summer sun or a starry night's sky.

VonHaus Hammock with Metal Frame, £79.99, Amazon

Don't worry about finding trees or posts to secure your hammock, this cotton design arrives with an accompanying stand as well as full instructions on how to assemble the stand and position the hammock correctly.

Double Hammock, £42.99, Wayfair

You won't want to miss out on this bargain! Wayfair is selling a double hammock with plenty of room for £49.99. It even comes with padded pillows for extra comfort!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.