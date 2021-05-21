10 best gin gifts for the gin lover in your life for World Gin Day 2021 - novelty gift ideas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's nothing like an ice cold G&T in the sunshine, and with World Gin Day set to fall on 12 June 2021, we've rounded up the best gin gifts for the gin lover in your life! From novelty colour changing elixirs to gin recipe books, neon bar signs to personalised gin glasses and glitter filled gins, celebrate your favourite tipple in style.

RELATED: Ready for home happy hour? 18 best cocktail kits & barware for delivery straight to your door

Best pink gin gifts

Todleys Pink Gin with 22 Carat Gold, £18, Bottle Bling

Todleys Pink Gin sparkles with 22 carat gold flakes. The definition of Insta-worthy, just imagine how glamorous it'll look in the glass.

READ: How to make easy white Sangria for your garden gatherings

Best gin making kits

DIY Make Your Own Gin, £17, Etsy

Try your hand at mixology and make your own gin using this DIY kit. Boasting a variety of botanical blends, it's received a number of glowing five-star reviews and would make the most incredible gin gift.

The Artisan Colour Changing Gin Kit, £29.99, Firebox

This is not your ordinary gin! Containing everything needed to make a colour changing cocktail, just roundup some of your favourite gins and the kit will supply the rest, turning your drink blue, and then pink when combined with tonic.

Gin Botanicals and Infusions Kit, £23.99, Etsy

Infuse your gin with a selection of aromatic and fruity botanicals. From sweet and spicy notes to citrus and floral flavourings, this generous kit will allow you to create at least 24 bottles of your own gin.

MORE: The Queen's exciting new launch that Prince Philip would have loved

Mother of Pearl Cocktail Jigger & Spoon Set of Two, £29.50, Oliver Bonas

Oliver Bonas' barware is the definition of extra. The Mother of Pearl Cocktail Jigger & Spoon Set is boxed, ideal for gifting to your favourite cocktail connoisseur.

Personalised gin gifts

Botanical Personalised Gin Glass, £22, Not On The High Street

For just £22 surprise them with a personalised gin glass. Your loved one's name will be carefully engraved in a lovely script font.

Personalised G&T Chopping Board, £11.95, Etsy

As all gin lovers know, the best G&T's always come with a refreshing slice of lemon or lime. A unique gift, this bespoke chopping board can be personalised with names and a quote of your choosing.

Best gin gifts for your home

Gin The Mood Cocktail Book, £7.99, Oliver Bonas

This trusty gin guide showcases 50 of the most opulent and delicious recipes - a must-have for any self-respecting ginthusiast.

Personalised Wooden Gin Bar, £91, Not On The High Street

Hosting a garden party? This stylish gin bar is the ultimate crowdpleaser. Arriving with three optic stands attached (which hold 70cl-1L bottles) and 3 x 25ml Beaumont measures, all you have to do is add the gin!

Gin Bar White Neon Sign, £95, Oliver Bonas

Transform your home into a modern cocktail bar with this neon sign.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.