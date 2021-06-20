Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper made David the most incredible Father's Day treat The nine-year-old is quite the budding chef

Doting dad David Beckham has been melting the hearts of fans recently with his sweet school snack boxes for daughter Harper Seven.

Just last week, the football star treated his nine-year-old to a healthy cucumber and houmous packed lunch, but cut the cucumber into the letter 'H' and small heart shapes, even making his daughter heart-shaped ham and pickle sandwiches. Adorable!

WATCH: David Beckham makes adorable packed lunch for daughter Harper

The roles reversed for the sweet father-daughter duo on Sunday, when mum Victoria Beckham revealed Harper had been cooking up a storm in the kitchen to treat David for Father's Day.

"So, Harper has been doing some baking with Katie and made daddy some cakes," penned the former Spice Girl, showing off an array of delicious chocolate cupcakes with green icing.

"Baking for daddy!" shared Victoria

It appears the youngest Beckham is quite the talent in the kitchen, as the words "Daddy" and "I [heart] U" were perfectly iced on top of the tasty homemade bakes.

Mother-of-four Victoria also shared a series of sweet photos of husband David with their children Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18 and Cruz, 16 in a sweet Father's Day tribute.

David Beckham shares an incredibly close bond with his children

"The best Daddy," wrote VB over a heartwarming video of David and Harper dancing together around a fire pit on the beach, before pulling her into a loving embrace.

In the adorable video that tugged on the heartstrings of fans, Victoria wrote: "Harper loves her daddy so much!!!"

Harper Seven is becoming quite the little chef, taking after her father's passion for cooking. Recently, the young star treated her mum to a delicious dinner – and you won't believe how advanced her skills are.

Harper's dinner looked so professional – with perfectly cooked flaked salmon, a little pot of breaded prawns and a well-presented array of green vegetables that made for one healthy meal. What a sweet touch for the little girl to cook for her mum at such a young age.

