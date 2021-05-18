David Beckham's sweet gesture for daughter Harper will melt your heart

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

David Beckham showed off his amazing parenting skills once again on Tuesday, as wife Victoria shared the sweetest video to her Instagram of him making Harper's school lunch.

In the video, David can be seen filling Harper's sandwiches with slices of ham and mini gherkins, before cutting them into the cutest heart shapes.

Victoria talks along as she is filming, saying: "So daddy has made packed lunch today and it's extra special because Harper Seven's lunch is in the shape of a heart, is this sweet or has daddy got too much time on his hands in the morning?"

WATCH: David Beckham makes adorable school lunch for Harper

We can't get enough of the cute relationship that David shares with his daughter, and we bet she will love eating her special lunch at school.

Harper, nine, is the youngest of David and Victoria's four children, and has three older brothers, Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16.

The former professional footballer often opens up about the bond he has with his daughter, and earlier in the year he proudly showed off Harper's impressive artwork.

In photos shared on David's Instagram Stories, the nine-year-old could be seen with her blonde hair tied into a low ponytail and wearing a blue face mask as she concentrated on her picture, which consisted of a stack of books with a bird perched on top.

Harper's painting contained a sweet message to her dad

Harper was colouring one of the books with red paint, but it was the book above that caught our attention. Painted in a yellow colour, the spine featured the sweet message: "Dad [heart] u [sic]."

It's not clear whether Harper made the addition to the painting or David was letting his daughter know how much he cares for her – either way, it's adorable!

