Nicola Peltz shows off tattoo in honour of fiancé Brooklyn Beckham – see the ink

Brooklyn Beckham has several tattoos in honour of his fiancée Nicola Peltz, and the actress has returned the compliment by getting a special tribute to her future husband.

Nicola, who has recently wrapped up filming her latest movie, has shown off a tattoo on her back which she got done last year, featuring David and Victoria Beckham's son's name, "Brooklyn".

While Brooklyn has countless tattoos on his body, including a tribute to Nicola's grandmother, who passed away last year, and a poem dedicated to his fiancée, this seems to be Nicola's second.

She and her brother Will got matching Hebrew tattoos on the left side of their ribs back in 2016. While her tattoo says "family first" written in Yiddish, Will's says "family."

Nicola's post comes just days after it was confirmed that Brooklyn has been working alongside her on her new film. Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son posted a screenshot of new casting reports on his Instagram Stories, adding a love heart GIF.

The pair have joined forces in drama Lola James, an independent film co-directed, produced, written by, and starring Nicola herself.

Nicola shared her tattoo in honour of Brooklyn

Aspiring photographer Brooklyn was rumoured to have secured a photography job on the film set, but finally appears to have confirmed the reports himself.

Nicola, best known for her role in Bates Motel, stars opposite Oscar nominee Virginia Madsen in the indie flick, about a brother and sister who endure drug abuse battles.

Brooklyn – older brother to Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham – has never been shy about professing his love and admiration for his stunning fiancée.

Last week, he shared a snap of the couple on set, expressing his pride at Nicola's new movie project. He wrote: "I am so proud of you and looking forward to seeing this project x you are the most talented person and I am so happy that your dream is coming true x you have worked your bum off to create an amazing movie and an amazing piece of art x.

"I am so lucky I got to be a part of it and got to meet the amazing cast and crew x can’t wait to see the most amazing movie Lola James".