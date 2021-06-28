Hero David Beckham BBQ's in the rain for his family – see cute photo The football star has a secret love for cooking

Victoria Beckham is clearly proud of her husband David's many talents, often taking to Instagram to show her support for his football career, as well as sharing sweet moments between him and their four children, Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16 and Harper Seven, nine.

On Sunday, Victoria melted hearts yet again with an adorable photo of David cooking for the family – and the doting father-of-four committed to cooking in the rain!

David Beckham impresses his fans with his culinary skills

Posting to her Instagram Story, the former Spice Girl shared a photo of David firing up the BBQ under an umbrella.

"The rain won't stop @davidbeckham cooking us dinner!! (outside!!)" penned Victoria, who was clearly smitten with her husband's efforts to feed the family.

It's not the first time the fashion designer has shared an insight into David's love of cooking. Earlier this month, Victoria revealed her husband has been making their youngest daughter Harper school lunches – and his special method is so adorable.

Even the rain couldn't keep David from his BBQ!

Cutting her cucumbers into small hearts and making her sandwiches into the letter 'H', David has proved to be quite the culinary expert when it comes to school snacks!

"Anyone else think @davidbeckham should start up a "school snack" business?" Victoria asked her 29 million Instagram followers.

"God help any parents who got the school snacks ready today… no one's gonna do it quite like David," teased the former Spice Girl.

Harper was treated to a fun packed lunch made by dad David

Although David looked like he didn't mind cooking in the rain on Sunday, the wet British weather is quite the change for the Beckham family, who spent the majority of the third lockdown soaking up the sun in Miami. The couple reportedly spent New Year's Eve at their future daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz's family home.

Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn proposed to his fiancée Nicola last year after nine months of dating. He decided to stay in the US with Nicola when the Beckhams returned to the UK earlier this year.

